Compass UOL launches AI Cockpit with Gen AI

News provided by

Compass UOL

19 Jun, 2023, 14:26 ET

AI Cockpit integrates with tools from different vendors to make it more efficient to use AI to assist software engineering across every stage in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital services company Compass UOL announced it has equipped its workforce of 6,000 software engineers with AI Cockpit, a new generative artificial intelligence (AI) system to speed up their delivery of new software to clients across industries, from retail, consumer goods, and finance, to oil, mining and agriculture.

AI Cockpit brings together a selection of several generative AI, AI, and automation tools in an integrated development environment that expedite the entire software development life cycle process in its five phases: analysis, design, implementation, testing, and deployment. 

One of these tools is Agile Cockpit, which Compass UOL has offered to its clients for many years now. Agile Cockpit allows accurate measurement of the software development lifecycle, generating metrics and insights. It integrates with Jira, GitHUBand, and other software applications. In the process, Agile Cockpit can pinpoint bottlenecks and inefficiencies.

Compass UOL decided to extend Agile cockpit into AI Cockpit after conducting a study in early 2023 that showed new generative AI models are expected to help cut in half the time to complete a typical software project in the next two years. In the study, experienced software engineers said that, on average, a software use case that took 78 hours to be completed before these recent advances would take 36 hours with the Generative AI assisted software engineering approach. 

For example, a software engineer said that it could feed customer voice messages into a custom tool to speed up the gathering of use case requirements, a laborious task at the start of every software project.

The study also revealed software engineers fear that in the future AI might develop software better than humans. Compass UOL, however, envisages a key role for developers in AI-assisted software engineering.

"We understand the complexities that exist in mission-critical applications: with AI Cockpit we are enabling our team to adopt the generative AI tools and platforms that can help them jumpstart activities that are part of the software development life cycle very well and avoid others which might not be suitable for the precise and reliable answers that complex decision-making activities require," said Compass UOL CEO Alexis Rockenbach.  

About Compass UOL

Compass UOL is a global digital transformation services company. We design and build digital native platforms using cutting-edge technologies to help companies innovate, transform their businesses, and thrive in their industries. We cultivate the best talent, creating opportunities to improve people's lives and focusing on how disruptive technologies can positively impact society.

SOURCE Compass UOL

