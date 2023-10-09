Compass UOL Releases AI Cockpit Software Engineering Suite for Enterprise Use

News provided by

Compass UOL

09 Oct, 2023, 08:09 ET

New generative AI tools help software squads speed up work beyond code generation.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital services company Compass UOL released its AI Cockpit software engineering suite to the enterprise public, to help them speed up the creation of digital products, software, and apps by using generative AI throughout the entire software development lifecycle.     

Today, software developers at many enterprise organizations are testing generative AI models, like ChatGPT, to automate coding. AI Cockpit helps software teams take the next step by measuring the performance of any project and offering a selection of Generative AI tools to assist in all phases of software creation, including requirements gathering, design, implementation, testing, and maintenance.  

With custom dashboards and AI-based tools, AI Cockpit is a comprehensive way to quickly assess the efficiency of ongoing software outsourcing projects that enterprise teams are engaged in, and a powerful efficiency boost for any team which has already recognized the benefits of generative AI in software development.

In addition to having its own tools, AI Cockpit also connects to and leverages the best AI, GenAI, and automation tools available in the market.

Some sample tasks software teams are already using AI Cockpit for:

  • Dashboards: A set of premade dashboards featuring over 40 indicators help identify inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and obstacles to delivery by tracking a project's time dispersion vs. commitments along the entire workflow from lead time to queue time to process time.
  • Epics: enter the persona, product, feature, and goals, and have AI Cockpit generate clear names, descriptions, benefits, business rules, risks, and even brief user stories.
  • User stories: enter persona, product, feature, and goals, and get back fully fleshed out user stories including acceptance criteria and exceptions.
  • Acceptance criteria: enter a user story and get back a set of acceptance and exception scenarios including Given/When/Then conditions.
  • Dialogs: paste any user-facing text and have the heuristics tool analyze it for readability, concision, simplicity, universality, logic, guidance, user focus, and holistic approach—with recommendations for improvement.
  • Personas: provide the company area, values, promise, and mission to generate a complete user persona including name, age, gender, occupation, style, essence, tone of voice, impression conveyed, and common words.
  • Code documentation: paste any new or legacy code and get back detailed inline documentation comments or as markdown text.

"We dedicate AI Cockpit to every developer who believes great software engineering is more than just coding and wants to get there faster," said Compass UOL CEO Alexis Rockenbach. "We are already seeing up to 275% faster requirements gathering, up to 70% faster development, and 100% faster testing—and we know that thanks to AI Cockpit."

Dozens of Compass UOL's enterprise customers are already using AI Cockpit to speed up software development across industries, including retail, consumer goods, finance, oil, mining, and agriculture.  

Compass UOL's 6,000 software engineers have embraced AI Cockpit, bundled with industry-leading AI agents, to lead the ongoing AI transformation of Compass UOL's global customers. They ground Compass UOL's Generative AI research to augment developer talent and dramatically reduce project time.

About Compass UOL

Compass UOL is a global digital transformation services company. We design and build digital native platforms using cutting-edge technologies to help companies innovate, transform their businesses, and thrive in their industries. We cultivate the best talent, creating opportunities to improve people's lives and focusing on how disruptive technologies can positively impact society.

SOURCE Compass UOL

Also from this source

Compass UOL Partners with the Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference 2023

Compass UOL today announced it has partnered with the Extraordinary Women in Technology (EWiT) Global Conference 2023, the industry's learning,...

Compass UOL announces Supply Chain Industry Competency

Digital services company Compass UOL Supply Chain and Logistics division is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest industry competency,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.