Compass UOL to Train Distributed Teams Across the Americas at Upcoming AWS Summits

AWS Summits are a series of free online and in-person events that bring the cloud computing community together to connect, collaborate, and learn about AWS. Attendees can explore how cutting-edge technologies, from generative artificial intelligence (AI) to analytics, are revolutionizing industries and empowering businesses to lead in the digital era.

Compass UOL, an AWS Partner that achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency status at launch, will have booths and company spokespeople available at each event and will offer training sessions that will cover topics such as:

How to use AWS generative AI services, such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon CodeWhisperer, and Amazon Q, leveraging its easy integration with Compass UOL's AI Cockpit software engineering suite.

How to leverage Compass UOL's expertise and solutions to enhance digital transformation services and processes with AI.

How to use generative AI to innovate and grow businesses across different industries.

"We are excited to work with AWS and share our knowledge and experience with generative AI with the IT community across the Americas," said Alexis Rockenbach, AI/R Global CEO. "We believe that generative AI is the future of digital, and we want to help developers learn how to use it effectively and responsibly on AWS."

Upcoming AWS Summits in 2024 will take place on the following dates and locations:

AWS Summit New York: July 10 th , at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Meet Compass UOL at Conference room #M10.

AWS Summit Bogota: July 18 th , at Agora Bogotá Centro de Convenciones. Meet Compass UOL at booth #S4.

AWS Summit Mexico City: August 7 th , at Expo Santa Fe. Meet Compass UOL at booth #615.

AWS Summit Sao Paulo: August 15 th, at Transamerica Expocenter. Meet Compass UOL at booth #S6.

About AI/R

AI/R Group is an AI powerhouse comprised of six leading global brands: Compass UOL, Avenue Code, Invillia, Everymind, Webjump and Edgy. It employs over 5,400 people worldwide. Compass UOL designs and builds cutting-edge platforms using innovative technologies augmented by the power of Data, AI, and Gen AI to unlock client's digital transformation potential. Compass UOL helps global enterprises innovate and thrive in their industries while nurturing the best talent, creating opportunities to improve people's lives, and focusing on how AI can positively impact society.

