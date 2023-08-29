Compassion Behavioral Health Announces New Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Center in Hollywood, FL

News provided by

Compassion Behavioral Health

29 Aug, 2023, 12:56 ET

South Florida-based mental health and addiction rehab facility opens a second location in Hollywood, FL.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassion Behavioral Health, a leading name in comprehensive mental health and addiction treatments, is proud to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art facility on Mayo St. in Hollywood, FL. This expansion is in addition to their highly regarded existing center located in Oakwood, also in Hollywood, FL.

Compassion Behavioral Health's new facility aims to further its mission of providing exceptional and compassionate care to individuals battling mental health issues and substance addictions. By broadening its footprint within the Hollywood area, Compassion Behavioral Health ensures more local and out-of-state patients have access to top-notch care, support, and rehabilitation services.

"We've witnessed first-hand the growing need for comprehensive mental health and addiction services in our community," said [Spokesperson/Ryan Needle], "Our new center on Mayo St. is a testament to our commitment to address this demand and ensure every individual receives the care they deserve."

Ryan Needle, CEO of Compassion Behavioral Health, added, "Our continued growth and this new facility is a reflection of our team's unwavering dedication to serving our community. We believe in creating a space where healing is prioritized, and every patient feels understood and supported."

About Compassion Behavioral Health

Compassion Behavioral Health offers an unparalleled blend of clinical excellence and a comfortable environment. They provide both mental health and addiction treatments with an approach grounded in understanding, respect, and the utmost care for their patients.

Established in 2015, Compassion Behavioral Health's original facility in Oakwood, Hollywood, FL has been a beacon of hope for countless individuals and families. The center offers various programs tailored to the individual needs of its patients, ensuring a personalized and effective treatment journey.

For more information about Compassion Behavioral Health and its services, please visit https://compassionbehavioralhealth.com/ contact at [email protected] or call (844) 606-2212.

SOURCE Compassion Behavioral Health

