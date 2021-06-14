Compassion Behavioral Health Now Offering NeuroStar TMS Therapy to Treat Depression

NeuroStar uses transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to target specific areas in the brain believed to be underactive in individuals with depression. By stimulating these regions, chemicals in the brain increase and the mood improves. This therapy is safe, effective and drug free. It's a worthwhile alternative for individuals who do not benefit from antidepressant medications or talk therapy.

It's unclear why traditional therapies do not provide relief for everyone. In fact, it's estimated that more than half of people who take antidepressants for depression never get relief. Untreated depression can lead to a wide range of side effects, including substance use, unexplained aches and pains and suicidal thoughts.

Compassion Behavioral Health serves clients all over the country working through substance use and mental health disorders. The South Florida-based rehabilitation center is not shy when it comes to new treatment options such as Rapid Resolution Therapy (RRT) for trauma survivors and Neurofeedback for anxiety and trauma. TMS therapy is another innovative, non-drug treatment option for individuals suffering from persistent, stubborn depression symptoms.

Those who are cleared for TMS therapy can receive all of their sessions at Compassion Behavioral Health while working through a residential or outpatient treatment program. Sessions are delivered in a medical office, five days a week for four to six weeks. Improvements are seen after one month, with some clients reporting no depression symptoms.

TMS therapy is not for everyone. It is most commonly recommended for individuals who are not seeing results from antidepressant medications or talk therapy. More research is needed to determine the long-term durability of TMS therapy. What we do know is that NeuroStar TMS Therapy is a safe and effective alternative to addressing treatment-resistant depression.

Compassion Behavioral Health in Hollywood, Florida is a treatment center that provides inpatient and outpatient treatment for substance use and mental health disorders. We offer various levels of care to ensure personalized attention for each client. With these services, clients can be successful in quitting drug or alcohol use and sustaining long-term recovery. Contact us today at 844-358-7502 or at compassionbehavioralhealth.com to learn more about NeuroStar TMS Therapy.

SOURCE Compassion Behavioral Health

