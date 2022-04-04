Compassion International announces new CFO

"I'm looking forward to everything about Compassion," says Wilkins. "I'm excited to get to know the people, the processes, and all the touch points across the globe. The Lord is at work at Compassion, and I want to be where the Lord is working as we strive together to help more kids more quickly."

Wilkins' 36-year journey with UPS began in college, loading vehicles in the early mornings before school. Upon graduation, he accepted a role as a package delivery driver. From that beginning, he went on to hold significant executive roles, including vice president, finance; vice president, financial planning & analysis; vice president, corporate controller; investor relations officer; chief financial officer, US domestic small package; chief financial officer, Asia Pacific; and chief financial officer, Canada.

Throughout his accomplished career, Wilkins gained broad experience leading complex organizational change to increase revenue, improve cost efficiency, deliver increased profit, and create value for stakeholders. Some key highlights include establishing UPS's financial planning & analysis group; overseeing finance and accounting transformation; improving internal controls; and leading multiple capital, outsourcing, accounting, airline, forecasting, and strategic business execution projects.

"While Joe's extensive professional background speaks loudly of his skill and expertise, I've been equally moved by his care and concern for people, culture, competence, and good process. He has proven to be a servant leader who is passionate about developing people, building strong relationships, and advocating for his team and his clients," said Compassion's president CEO, Santiago "Jimmy" Mellado. "Joe has consistently approached his work as an extension of his service to God, and I am so thankful that he has chosen Compassion for this next season of even more intentional vocational ministry."

Wilkins earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Oklahoma Baptist University and an MBA from Oklahoma City University. He received many acknowledgments over the years, but he says one of the most meaningful was the "Profile in Excellence Award" he received from his alma matter, Oklahoma Baptist University, in 2015.

Wilkins will be leading Compassion's global finance team from Atlanta, Ga. He and his wife, Stephanie, have been married since 1986 and have two adult children.

"My heart is to spread the gospel in word and action and to see Jesus transform lives," concludes Wilkins. "I believe that helping children break free from poverty, to know and accept the love of Jesus, and to come to realize they were created on purpose for a purpose will not only transform them but can transform the world."

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,500 local churches in 27 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 10 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2021, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Allison Wilburn

219-384-8177

[email protected]

SOURCE Compassion International