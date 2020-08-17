Compassion International, Food for the Hungry and World Vision announce 'Unite to Fight Poverty' concert to support the world's poor impacted by COVID-19

Hosted by Sadie Robertson Huff and Carlos Whittaker, Unite to Fight Poverty will feature inspiring performances by TobyMac, Hillsong Worship, Kirk Franklin, for KING & COUNTRY, Tamela Mann, Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, Matthew West, CeCe Winans, Natalie Grant, Zach Williams, Mandisa, Big Daddy Weave, Matt Maher, Phil Wickham, Christine D'Clario, Blanca, Rita Springer, Dante Bowe, Colony House and Jon Reddick. Special appearances will be made by Bishop T.D. Jakes, Amy Grant, Tori Kelly and Rend Collective.

The two-hour concert will be televised and streamed online on Friday, August 28 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. CT on Daystar Television Network, PureFlix, Facebook and YouTube. It will also air on Fox Business on Saturday, August 29 at noon PT / 3 p.m. ET.

"For the first time ever, Compassion International, Food for the Hungry and World Vision are coming together to help children and families all over the world. People are going to see show-stopping performances like they've never seen before," said Sadie Robertson Huff. "We all know that COVID-19 has affected our lives in the U.S. in a major way, but it's affecting lives in other countries, too. What we hope to do in this event is to stand united with those in need in this fight."

This unique event will bring the Christian community together to respond to God's call to serve children who are in the greatest risk of hunger, delayed education, and violence due to the pandemic. For families living in extreme poverty during the pandemic, it could take hours on foot to reach a healthcare clinic with no access to a ventilator or ICU bed. Many frontline healthcare workers do not have basic PPE supplies or even clean water and soap.

Much progress made in fighting global poverty is at risk because of the impacts from COVID-19. Already, 110 million more children are going hungry due to the economic impacts of the pandemic, and half a billion more people are at risk of being pushed into extreme poverty. According to a recent report in the Lancet Journal, 10,000 more children a month are dying from hunger due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are in the middle of a horrific global pandemic, and it's easy to forget the epidemic of poverty. There are children who need access to medicines, clean water and education. These needs have existed long before now, and the moment we are in has only increased the need," said award-winning singer-songwriter Natalie Grant. "We can be a part of the solution and bringing hope at a time when hope is desperately needed. And I think this event will be full of hope."

"COVID-19 has left a lot of families in need and poverty," said Grammy award-winning artist Kirk Franklin. "It is our duty as Christians to band together and fight against this global pandemic of extreme poverty. It's an honor to partner with Compassion, Food for the Hungry and World Vision in the battle against poverty. Everyone's efforts will be needed to make a change."

The three organizations are collectively responding to surmounting needs increased by COVID-19 in more than 70 countries. Funds raised by Unite to Fight Poverty will go to programs preventing the spread of coronavirus, such as providing clean water and hygiene supplies, and helping families in extreme poverty suffering from the devastating aftershocks of the pandemic or other natural disasters.

To learn more or donate, visit unitetofightpoverty.org.

About World Vision :

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender. For more information, please visit https://www.worldvision.org/about-us/media-center or follow us on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA .

About Compassion International:

Founded in 1952, Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. Compassion partners with more than 8,000 churches in 25 countries to deliver its holistic child development program to over 2 million babies, children and young adults. Its Child Sponsorship Program has been validated through independent, empirical research.

About Food for the Hungry:

Food for the Hungry (FH) is a Christian humanitarian organization ending all forms of human poverty by providing life-changing development programs, disaster relief, and advocacy. Since 1971, FH has been going into the world's hardest places with an exit strategy: to respond to human suffering and graduate communities of extreme poverty into self-sustainability, all within a decade. By creating context-specific solutions in education, agriculture, health, livelihood, clean water, and disaster risk reduction, the nonprofit focuses on transformational development, investing in children as the key to lift entire communities out of poverty. With 98% of staff working in their country of origin, FH works side by side with local leaders, churches, and families to implement innovative solutions. The organization currently serves more than 14 million people in over 20 countries worldwide. For more information, follow @food4thehungry or visit www.fh.org.

SOURCE Compassion International; World Vision; Food for the Hungry

