Compassion International introduces fun way to fight hunger through Roblox gaming platform

News provided by

Compassion International

17 Nov, 2023, 08:15 ET

Proceeds from in-game purchases, user-generated content to provide relief to children and families during global food crisis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting tomorrow, November 18, Compassion International is launching a new initiative in partnership with top Roblox experiences called "Play to Heal." When Roblox players purchase in-game items and user-generated content (UGCs) from games like Anime Champions, Arsenal, Emergency Response: Liberty County (ER:LC), Silly Simon Says, and Toilet Defense Simulator, they'll be raising awareness and providing relief for children and families impacted by a growing global food crisis.

Continue Reading
Compassion International's "Play to Heal" initiative offers Roblox players fun and creative ways to make a difference.
CNN describes Roblox as "one of the most popular virtual playgrounds on the planet," however, at its core, Roblox is an online gaming platform where millions of people participate in immersive, user-generated digital experiences. At the time of this release, the platform boasts more than 70.2 million daily active users and 16 billion hours engaged, all while making roughly $7 million per day.

Roblox's vision is to "reimagine the way people come together to create, play, explore, learn, and connect with one another," and Compassion is excited to see this vision come to life with "Play to Heal."

Although the Roblox platform is free, in-game digital purchases make up a large share of the online gaming market. That's why Compassion and its partner developers plan to meet gamers right where they are – within the games. Whether gamers purchase a backpack full of fruit in Arsenal, a chef hat in ER:LC, or donut earmuffs in Silly Simon Says, their in-game purchases will help fight hunger in impoverished communities around the globe.

"This initiative is more than just play; it's about harnessing the power of gaming to create real-world change. By joining forces with Compassion, we're opening new avenues for our community to engage in global issues and make a real difference," explains Daire Bohan, Roblox developer and founder of Bura Games. "Play to Heal" is the first-ever charity event for the development company behind Anime Champions, and Bohan is eager to see gaming become a force for good.

Dylan Jones, lead programmer for Arsenal, agrees, "I believe when the Roblox community bands together, they can achieve amazing things. If given the opportunity to do good, they'll completely surpass expectations!"

And Jin Kai Soo, Roblox developer of Silly Simon Says and founder of Nomo Falls, adds, "I've observed that this next generation is being raised to be more compassionate and sensitive to the needs of the less fortunate. As more and more of them bring themselves into the virtual world, it's crucial that we create opportunities to channel and amplify their goodwill."

Participating Roblox developers and experiences hope to provide food support to thousands of children and families in poverty through "Play to Heal." Donations will help Compassion provide food packs and cash transfers to stop hunger in its tracks and empower families with seeds, fertilizer, livestock, and training so they'll have sustainable food supplies over time. However, given the reach of Roblox and the compassion of gamers, the sky is the limit on the difference that can be made.

"The online gaming community is bursting with creativity, kindness, and generosity that the world has yet to fully recognize," shares Stephen McCaskell, principal product manager on Compassion's innovation team. "It's been incredible to tap into the passions of these digital natives and see them come together on behalf of the vulnerable. They're ready to see the world change for good, and we're honored and inspired that they would partner with Compassion to make it happen."

To learn more about "Play to Heal" or get involved, visit compassionplaytoheal.com.

About Compassion International
Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,500 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2022, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Allison Wilburn
219-384-8177
[email protected]

SOURCE Compassion International

