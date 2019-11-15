Compassion International is One of America's Favorite Charities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Compassion International was honored as one of America's Favorite Charities by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. The Colorado Springs-based ministry is ranked number 11 in the report's list of 100 top charities in the United States.

The purpose of the report, according to the Chronicle, is to identify cause-driven organizations that are the most successful at raising direct financial support from individuals, foundations, and corporations. To determine the rankings, the Chronicle of Philanthropy examined cash support, donated products, and contributions to donor-advised funds for U.S. charities dating as far back as 1990.

In its 2019 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, Compassion reported an annual revenue of $959,641,000 (rounded), an increase of nearly eight percent over last fiscal year.

"Compassion's growth is an exciting milestone because it means more lives are being transformed all over the world," said Ken Calwell, Compassion's chief marketing officer and senior vice president of innovation. "It's an honor to connect humble supporters with committed frontline church partners who know, love, and protect children living in extreme poverty."

About Compassion International

Founded in 1952, Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. Compassion partners with more than 7,500 churches in 25 countries to deliver its holistic child development program to over 2 million babies, children and young adults. Its child sponsorship program has been validated through independent, empirical research. https://www.compassion.com

