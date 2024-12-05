Compassionate Carbon and Catona Climate Join Forces to Scale Nature-Based Projects

Collaboration will accelerate restoration and protection of hundreds of thousands of hectares in the Global South to sequester and store carbon at scale, provide tangible benefits to local communities, and restore ecosystems

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate finance company Catona Climate is teaming up with global nonprofit Eden: People+Planet through its full-service carbon project development company Compassionate Carbon, a wholly-owned subsidiary, to finance landscape-scale high-integrity nature-based Agriculture, Forestry, and Other Land Use (AFOLU) projects that will restore hundreds of thousands of hectares across the Global South and remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, while generating substantive benefits to local communities and regional biodiversity.

Eden's Compassionate Carbon draws on nearly 20 years of experience and its work in ten countries to engage local communities and develop and operate large-scale nature-based projects. Compassionate Carbon and Catona Climate will look for opportunities to collaborate on project design to maximize ecological, biodiversity and social benefits. Catona Climate will help projects get off the ground and deliver sustained impact by securing project financing; bolstering both on-the-ground and tech-driven remote monitoring and engagement activities; driving sales through forward offtake agreements with its deep network of enterprise buyers; and providing storytelling support for projects.

"Compassionate Carbon is excited for an opportunity to bring mission critical elements to the forefront of the carbon marketplace through careful and strategic project design and holistic implementation of ecosystem restoration efforts for the benefit of people+planet," said Bryan Adkins, CEO of Eden. "The true and lasting impact we all hope for will only be achieved through like-minded partners working together for decades to come. Then we will celebrate a world where all people thrive through healthy and restored environments."

While nature-based carbon projects represent one of several critical, proven solutions to combat climate change, they require significant upfront capital to get off the ground. Yet, these projects have the potential to generate meaningful carbon revenue for decades as they sequester and store carbon over time. Compassionate Carbon projects are specifically designed with community benefits and ecosystem services at the core to maximize the value to both the people disproportionately affected by climate change and the resulting emission reduction and removal credits to the market.

Catona's innovative climate financing model helps solve this problem by supporting early-stage nature-based projects through an initial capital investment as well as enhanced monitoring capabilities that leverage Catona's trusted network of tech-based monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) partners. This helps incentivize large enterprise buyers in Catona's network to sign long-term offtake deals for future carbon removals as part of their net-zero commitments. In turn, these enterprise offtake agreements help derisk projects and serve as a critical mechanism to unlock capital from other financiers looking to invest in nature-based solutions.

"This type of collaboration is exactly what the Catona model is designed to facilitate and scale, and we're delighted to be embarking on this journey with a partner like Compassionate Carbon that embodies the highest levels of integrity in the market," said Catona Climate CEO Tate Mill. "What this means for our enterprise partners is access to a massive new supply of high-quality nature-based credits; what it means for our financing partners is new attractive investment opportunities; and what it means for people and the planet is more economic opportunity, more biodiversity, and a lot less carbon in the air."

About Catona Climate

Catona Climate is a climate finance company that delivers high-quality carbon solutions to businesses everywhere, helping transform climate pledges into measurable action through rigorously vetted high-impact nature-based carbon projects around the world. Guided by an unwavering commitment to the planet, Catona Climate exists to combat the climate crisis by driving capital to nature and enabling a fair and equitable transition to a net-zero future. Catona Climate is a member of the Business Alliance to Scale Climate Solutions, IETA, and other critical industry groups dedicated to accelerating climate action. For more information, visit Catona.com .

About Compassionate Carbon

Eden: People+Planet is a full-service nature-based solution developer committed to ecosystem restoration through both carbon and non-carbon eligible landscape scale restoration projects. Since 2005, Eden has been intent on becoming an industry leader in the restoration of degraded environments by working through the people who are most affected by climate change. Eden is focused on being the long-term provider of nature-based solutions to climate change so that all people can thrive through healthy and restored environments. Eden-Plus.org

