Compassionate Care launches Hospice services

This endeavor has been in the works for over a year and ushers in a new dawn for the organization. "We have assembled an incredible team of clinicians who demonstrate palpable compassion and provide unparalleled comfort and relief for those in need of end of life care. Our team has worked tirelessly to build a system of care that focuses on quality of life and a peaceful transition. Our team also provides support to grieving families during their most difficult time - they are basically angels. Hospice is a sacred and privileged space; we do not take this calling lightly," stated co-founder and CEO, Shawn Kaleka. Compassionate Care's current home health patients who advance to hospice needs will be the greatest beneficiaries of this expansion of services, as their continuum of care will be uninterrupted. Compassionate Care patients can now experience a seamless transition from homebound to passing - all within the comfort and convenience of their own homes. "We are immensely humbled by this significant milestone in our journey and look forward to a meaningful future continuing to serve our community," Kaleka continued.

In addition to providing hospice services, Compassionate Care is the leading home health provider in Central California. "We have done exceptionally well in the home health sector and realize that patients and their families want a comfortable transition when they're ready for end of life care. Our new hospice services give patients and their families the unique ability to utilize Compassionate Care for their at home skilled needs; the last chapter of our lives is just as important as the first chapter, we want to be there for you or your loved one's final chapter," quoted co-founder and COO, Nick Sanchez. Compassionate Care strives to provide the utmost comfort and quality of life for all patients; the healthcare company champions the "age in place" movement and takes a holistic approach by meeting patients' physical, spiritual, emotional and social needs as well as counseling their families through the mourning process - all within the sanctuary of the home setting.

Compassionate Care Hospice of Central California, LLC is now open for business and admitting patients throughout Central California.

Compassionate Care Hospice of Central California

7545 N. Del Mar Avenue

Suite 204

Fresno, California

93711

1(559) 423-2003

About Compassionate Care

Compassionate Care was established in 2003 in Fresno County and has grown into Central California's largest privately held home health agency. The healthcare company is expanding its locations and services, replicating its unique formula throughout the state. Compassionate Care provides in-home medical, rehabilitative and support services by seasoned professionals with comprehensive clinical training and robust hospitality experience. In July of 2020 the organization officially began its venture into hospice, further vertically integrating services while always prioritizing their patients' continuum of care.

www.CompassionateCare.com

Contact:

Mr. David Parada, Director of Business Development.

(559) 960-1109

[email protected]

SOURCE Compassionate Care Home Health Agency

Related Links

https://compassionatecare.com

