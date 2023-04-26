Compassionate Care Solutions Provider Covalon Participating in the Canadian Vascular Access Association and World Congress on Vascular Access Joint Conference on April 26-28, 2023 in Toronto

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced its attendance at the 48th Annual Canadian Vascular Access Association (CVAA) Conference and World Congress on Vascular Access (WoCoVA) Special Event from Wednesday, April 26 to Friday, April 28, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

CVAA is the only Canadian national conference that brings together infusion therapy and vascular access professionals in Canada. WoCoVA aims to improve vascular access for patients worldwide by promoting the science and practice of vascular access. Through the WoCoVA network, national societies like CVAA can share results of research, initiatives, and innovations in vascular access with other specialists from all over the globe.

"We are excited to participate in the CVAA Conference to share information and help educate how our suite of vascular access infection prevention solutions can help to improve the overall patient care experience," said Ron Hebert, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Covalon. "Our products are made for patients but have been specifically designed with the care providers that use them in mind."

Visit the Covalon booth to learn more about the company's vascular access and infection prevention solutions, and how Covalon is focused on compassionate care tech that benefits both patients and care providers. To schedule an appointment with a Covalon representative at this event, please email [email protected].

Conference Details

Dates: Wednesday, April 26 to Friday, April 28, 2023

Venue: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel (123 Queen St W, Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

Register at: https://cvaa.info/en/news-events/event-calendar/pageid/signuptoevent/eventid/337/e/48th-annual-cvaa-conference-wocova-special-event-26-apr-2023

Covalon's vascular access infection prevention solutions help to prevent central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs) as part of an effective CLABSI prevention bundle, while ensuring patient comfort and include:

CovaClear ® IV – utilizes soft silicone adhesive technology to help protect patients from skin injuries, but does not incorporate antimicrobials, for use with patients who either don't require or cannot tolerate antimicrobials.

IV – utilizes soft silicone adhesive technology to help protect patients from skin injuries, but does not incorporate antimicrobials, for use with patients who either don't require or cannot tolerate antimicrobials. IV Clear ® - the world's only dual-antimicrobial vascular access dressing that offers complete transparency at and around the insertion site for easy daily assessment. It also utilizes soft silicone adhesive technology to minimize skin injuries and preserve skin barrier functions, and incorporates safe amounts of antimicrobials, without sacrificing efficacy, to protect against chemical irritation.

- the world's only dual-antimicrobial vascular access dressing that offers complete transparency at and around the insertion site for easy daily assessment. It also utilizes soft silicone adhesive technology to minimize skin injuries and preserve skin barrier functions, and incorporates safe amounts of antimicrobials, without sacrificing efficacy, to protect against chemical irritation. VALGuard ® - an FDA listed, transparent, environmental barrier designed to protect catheter hubs and line connections from external contaminants and gross contamination, including body fluids and other secretions. It incorporates a quick-release pull strip for fast access to infusion hubs and for easy removal.

For healthcare providers who are not able to attend the conference but are interested in learning more about Covalon's solutions, visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a patient-driven medical device company, built on the relentless pursuit to help the most vulnerable patients have a better chance at healing. Through a strong portfolio of patented technologies and solutions for advanced wound care, infection prevention, and medical device coatings, we offer innovative, gentler, and more compassionate options for patients to heal with less infections, less pain, and better outcomes. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTCQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

