Compassionate Certification Centers to host Grand Opening of North Hills Location

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassionate Certification Centers™ (www.CCCregister.com), a US medical cannabis healthcare system, announced the opening of their tenth Pennsylvania location. The new location will celebrate its grand opening from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15th at 9000 Perry Highway - Suite 203, in McCandless Township.

The new location extends CCC's services to the North Hills region - including medical certifications and treatment plans for patients suffering from one of Pennsylvania's 21 qualifying conditions. "CCC North Hills will expand our ability to reach additional patients residing north of Pittsburgh, solidifying our reputation as the top resource for medical cannabis certifications in the state of PA," says co-founder and CEO Melonie Kotchey. She continues, "Since the implementation of the state's program in 2017, we have been able to help more than 700 cancer patients, provided a safer alternative to opiates for almost 1,000, led nearly 3,000 PTSD sufferers towards peace of mind, and aided 8,000 chronic pain patients in obtaining all-natural, safe treatment options."

In addition to medical cannabis certifications, non-cardholding patients can schedule a CBD consultation and speak with a specialist about a personalized CBD treatment plan. The building is shared with D&P Medical Group (http://www.dandpmedicalgroup.com), which, among other services, offers clinical research trials involving cannabis medicine. CCC North Hills features an in-office retail store offering a wide-selection of CBD products, such as the company's self-branded THC-FREE™ CBD, also available online at www.CCCregister.com/shop.

For more information on this event, CCC's locations, services, or products visit www.CCCregister.com or call 888-316-9085.

About Compassionate Certification Centers

Compassionate Certification Centers is the first U.S. Medical Cannabis Healthcare System, specializing in cannabis medicine. The company is devoted to assisting U.S. citizens with discovering cannabis-derived treatment options for a wide-range of medical conditions.

Compassionate Certification Centers' network of convenient healthcare centers operate throughout some of the top U.S. medical regions providing Medical Marijuana consultations, THC & CBD treatment plans, and High-Quality CBD products. Recently, the company has announced their participation in efforts to further expand medical cannabis education and clinical research. www.CompassionateCertificationCenters.com

