Compassionate Leaders Captivate Hearts AND Deliver Bottom-Line Results

The research exposed a compassionate leadership gap—leaders express support for compassionate practices, but most workers don't perceive their leaders to be practicing compassion leadership adequately, if at all. Additional gaps were revealed, for example most workers believe a compassionate workforce leads to cooperation, which leads to greater productivity and profitability, however most workers believed their workplace more competitive than cooperative. Research also reveals that most leaders have an innate desire to be compassionate, but many don't know how. to put it into practice.

THE DOUBLE BOTTOM LINE puts forth proven strategies to close the compassionate leadership gap and drive results. Filled with first-hand examples from high-profile compassionate leaders such as founder and CEO of Sharecare and founder of WebMD, Jeff Arnold; Thasunda Brown Duckett, President & CEO of TIAA; Journalist & Entrepreneur, Katie Couric; Bruce Broussard, CEO of Humana; Dr. Sandro Galea, Dean at Boston University School of Public Health, THE DOUBLE BOTTOM LINE defines a new model of leadership and examines how to cultivate more compassionate people.

"We are finding that putting people first and delivering results are not two separate goals. Rather, a strong focus on people drives strong results, creating the double bottom line," argues Tramuto. "The double bottom line is the idea that a company can measure its success by producing 1) strong financial results and 2) a positive impact on their people and the community at the same time."

100% of the book's proceeds will be donated to compassion-driven organizations.

Donato J. Tramuto is a global health activist, entrepreneur, former CEO of Tivity Health, and founder of the TramutoPorter Foundation and Health eVillages. He has nearly four decades of business leadership experience and is most known for his ability to balance transactional and transformational leadership. He has launched two successful start-ups, successfully led the turnaround of a public healthcare company and has executed innovative programs leading to sustainable business results through his Compassionate Leadership approach. Tramuto was the recipient of the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award in 2014 and the 2017 Robert F. Kennedy Embracing His Legacy Award. The New York Times has recognized Tramuto as "a global health activist."

