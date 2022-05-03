CompassMSP Adds Donald Swartz to the Team as Chief Operating Officer

Swartz brings leadership experience in operational transformation and excellence; profitable growth strategies; and technology/IT strategy. With nearly 40 years in technology services, he is known for his abilities in employee engagement, service delivery, and customer retention.

"I am thrilled to have someone of Don's caliber to help us grow and develop across all our regions," said Ari Santiago, CEO of CompassMSP. "He has built a reputation for building highly motivated teams, promoting business alignment, and forging strong partnerships. His leadership skills will be a true benefit to our team as well as our clients."

"Managed Service Providers are hitting an exciting time of growth and development as technology needs across all industries explode exponentially and cybersecurity requirements continue to be at the forefront of everyone's mind," shares Swartz. "This is a perfect time for CompassMSP to take the lead in providing technology and cybersecurity for small and mid-sized businesses. With commitment to our clients and to each other, we can achieve the operational excellence that will help bring our clients and our company to the next level."

About CompassMSP

Headquartered in Hartford, CT, CompassMSP is an industry-leading provider of managed IT services and robust cybersecurity solutions for the SMB market. With locations in seven states along the eastern seaboard and across the Midwest, CompassMSP offers powerful, secure, and forward-thinking IT infrastructure, operations, and services that help businesses grow and succeed. Leveraging a full range of technology experts, CompassMSP offers a complete approach to technology that has earned them a reputation for world-class customer service, long-lasting client relationships, and numerous industry awards and recognitions.

SOURCE CompassMSP