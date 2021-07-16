CompassMSP expands to New York with acquisition of Tarrytech Computer Consultants

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompassMSP, a managed IT services provider for small to medium-sized businesses with nine locations nationwide, is announcing the acquisition of the assets of Tarrytech Computer Consultants, Inc. (Tarrytech) of Tarrytown, New York. Tarrytech is now a member of the CompassMSP family, however, like all other businesses acquired by CompassMSP, the operations will retain their current team and location. They will operate under the name Tarrytech: A CompassMSP Company and will continue to be led by Jamie Kudla as General Manager.

The Tarrytech office will operate within CompassMSP's Northeast region, led by Regional Vice President Steve Saehrig in Hartford, Connecticut and will significantly enhance CompassMSP's ability to serve clients in the tri-state area.

"We are proud of the tremendous growth of Tarrytech since 2003," said Kudla. "As we approached our 20-year milestone, it became clear that our next big step in growth was to join a larger community of committed and experienced IT professionals. We are very pleased to become part of CompassMSP."

Tarrytech has been serving the New York metro area for nearly two decades — earning five-star reviews and developing a strong reputation among clients for responsiveness, reliability, and expert service. This common commitment to service makes Tarrytech a great fit for the growing CompassMSP organization.

"Bringing Tarrytech into the CompassMSP family has been a goal of mine for a while. I have known Jamie for years and have always been impressed by him and his business," said CompassMSP CEO Ari Santiago. "This is a great combination for our team and clients."

"We believe strongly in our operating framework and in acquiring companies that share our mission and values," said Josh Kotler, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Acquisitions at CompassMSP. "Our deliberate approach to growth amplifies opportunities for everyone involved. Tarrytech is a mature, proactive managed services provider comprised of experienced professionals. We are excited to welcome this team of highly skilled people to CompassMSP. Acquiring similar MSPs aligned with our culture, vision and proactive delivery model remains a central part of our growth strategy."

About CompassMSP

With locations in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and now New York, CompassMSP offers powerful, secure, and cost-effective IT infrastructure, operations, and services that help businesses grow. CompassMSP is dedicated to helping their clients in the financial, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, and other industries, realize a competitive advantage by harnessing the power of technology to reach their business goals.

SOURCE CompassMSP