COMPASSUS ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP FOR HOME CARE AND HOSPICE

National integrated home-based care leader to manage home health and hospice operations in new agreement with Ohio health care organization

COLUMBUS, Ohio and BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassus, a leading national provider of integrated home-based health care services, announced today they have formed a partnership with Columbus, Ohio-based OhioHealth for home health and hospice services.

"We're proud to collaborate with OhioHealth to deliver high-quality, patient-centered home health and hospice care to ensure patients and families have the support they need wherever they call home," said Compassus CEO Mike Asselta. "As our teams come together, we'll continue to focus on patients, partnership and innovation to deliver superior care."

The company's nearly 7,000 team members serve more than 120,000 patients annually across more than 270 touchpoints across 30 states. The company brings deep experience in managing similar partnerships, ensuring services provided through its agreements meet the high standards of care for which both Compassus and its health system and long-term care partners are known.

Under the agreement, Compassus will manage operations as both organizations work to ensure smooth continuity of care for patients and families, while supporting the experienced and trusted home health and hospice associates.

About Compassus

Compassus provides a continuum of integrated home-based services including home health, home infusion, palliative and hospice care. Nearly 7,000 teammates and more than 270 touchpoints across 30 states provide high-quality care and manage patients' advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. The Compassus Care for who I am culture reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient, to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way. The company was honored as one of Newsweek's Greatest Places to Work for Parents and Families in 2023. Learn more at compassus.com or follow @Compassus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

About OhioHealth

Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church.

Serving its communities since 1891, OhioHealth is a family of 35,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a network of 15 hospitals, three joint-venture hospitals, one managed-affiliate hospital, 200+ ambulatory sites and other health services spanning a 50-county area.

For more information, visit ohiohealth.com.

