Compassus named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassus, a leading national provider of integrated home-based health care services, has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families by Newsweek magazine and market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group, based on over 224,000 company reviews by employees at companies with at least 1,000 U.S. employees.

"Receiving this award is a testament to our commitment to each teammate's well-being," explains Compassus Chief Operating Officer Laura Templeton, who leads by example as a working mother. "We believe a supportive workplace empowers individuals to excel both professionally and personally, and this recognition inspires us to continue fostering an environment where both career aspirations and family commitments are supported."

Since its founding in 2006, Compassus has expanded its services to include home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care. The company's more than 6,000 team members deliver care to more than 100,000 patients annually in 250 touchpoints across 29 states.

Compassus is dedicated to not only providing a nurturing environment for personal and professional growth but also to ensuring flexibility that accommodates the unique needs of parents and families, through paid parental leave and flexible work hours.

"Employees at companies with flexible working hours, parental leave, childcare support and eldercare assistance are less likely to feel overwhelmed with family responsibilities," said Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2023,' highlighting companies that are lauded by their employees as great places to work."

About Compassus
Compassus provides a continuum of integrated home-based care services, including home health, home infusion, palliative and hospice care. Nearly 6,000 teammates and more than 250 access points nationwide provide high-quality care and manage patients' advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. The Compassus Care for who I am culture reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient, to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way. The company was honored as one of Newsweek's Greatest Places to Work for Women and Parents and Families in 2023. Learn more at compassus.com.

