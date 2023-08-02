CompassX Consulting Named "Best Places to Work SoCal" Second Year in a Row by Best Companies Group

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CompassX Consulting, a leading Business and IT consulting firm specializing in project leadership, data solutions, and technology transformation, has been named one of the "Best Places to Work SoCal" for the second consecutive year by Best Companies Group.

The selection process for these esteemed awards relied on detailed employee surveys. Factors such as corporate culture, training and development opportunities, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction played a crucial role in determining the top workplaces in Southern California, as assessed by Best Companies Group. To learn more about the survey and award winners please visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-southern-california/winners/.

Kyle J. Heppenstall, President and Founder of CompassX, expressed his gratification in once again being recognized as a company that sets high standards for cultivating exceptional work environments.

"We take great pride in our company's commitment to actively listen to every individual within our organization. We have dedicated the past several years to nurturing a culture that is both captivating and fulfilling. We are honored to be recognized by Best Companies Group as it exemplifies the collective efforts of our entire team, who have all contributed to making CompassX a premier consulting firm to work for."

CompassX has a strong commitment to cultivating a positive and supportive work environment. The company offers a variety of benefits and programs to its employees, including:

Above market salaries and bonuses

Comprehensive health, dental, vision and life insurance

3 weeks paid time off and an earned sabbatical program

Generous matching of 4% on our 401(k) retirement savings plan

Opportunities for professional development and growth, and sponsored training

Team building, charity, picnics, happy hours, ball games and many ways to foster teamwork and a fantastic company culture

In addition to its commitment to employee satisfaction, the company has ambitious plans to introduce a new practice area annually, with a primary focus on recruiting highly qualified individuals to take charge of these initiatives. The desired candidates should possess 10-20 years of experience in areas such as data and business intelligence, cyber security, technology and technology architecture, business and digital transformations, and organizational change management.

"We are specifically interested in speaking to individuals with a strong track record of leading practices and solutions from other national firms, who may be seeking a change of environment that allows them to truly own and drive their own business unit. This is a green-field opportunity for the right people," mentioned Heppenstall.

