CompassX Consulting Named "Best Places to Work SoCal" Second Year in a Row by Best Companies Group

News provided by

CompassX Consulting

02 Aug, 2023, 08:42 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CompassX Consulting, a leading Business and IT consulting firm specializing in project leadership, data solutions, and technology transformation, has been named one of the "Best Places to Work SoCal" for the second consecutive year by Best Companies Group.

Continue Reading
The Team at CompassX Consulting.
The Team at CompassX Consulting.

The selection process for these esteemed awards relied on detailed employee surveys. Factors such as corporate culture, training and development opportunities, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction played a crucial role in determining the top workplaces in Southern California, as assessed by Best Companies Group. To learn more about the survey and award winners please visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-southern-california/winners/.

Kyle J. Heppenstall, President and Founder of CompassX, expressed his gratification in once again being recognized as a company that sets high standards for cultivating exceptional work environments.

"We take great pride in our company's commitment to actively listen to every individual within our organization. We have dedicated the past several years to nurturing a culture that is both captivating and fulfilling. We are honored to be recognized by Best Companies Group as it exemplifies the collective efforts of our entire team, who have all contributed to making CompassX a premier consulting firm to work for."

CompassX has a strong commitment to cultivating a positive and supportive work environment. The company offers a variety of benefits and programs to its employees, including:

  • Above market salaries and bonuses
  • Comprehensive health, dental, vision and life insurance
  • 3 weeks paid time off and an earned sabbatical program
  • Generous matching of 4% on our 401(k) retirement savings plan
  • Opportunities for professional development and growth, and sponsored training
  • Team building, charity, picnics, happy hours, ball games and many ways to foster teamwork and a fantastic company culture

In addition to its commitment to employee satisfaction, the company has ambitious plans to introduce a new practice area annually, with a primary focus on recruiting highly qualified individuals to take charge of these initiatives. The desired candidates should possess 10-20 years of experience in areas such as data and business intelligence, cyber security, technology and technology architecture, business and digital transformations, and organizational change management.

"We are specifically interested in speaking to individuals with a strong track record of leading practices and solutions from other national firms, who may be seeking a change of environment that allows them to truly own and drive their own business unit. This is a green-field opportunity for the right people," mentioned Heppenstall.

About CompassX Consulting

CompassX Consulting is a leading Business and IT consulting firm specializing in project leadership, data solutions, and technology transformation. The company has a strong commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment, and it offers a variety of benefits and programs to its employees. CompassX is currently seeking talented individuals to join their team. 

To learn more about CompassX's story, please visit their website:

https://www.compassx.com/

To apply to be part of their award-winning team, please visit:

https://www.compassx.com/careers/

Contact:
Megha Choolani
Talent Acquisition Specialist
[email protected]
207-650-9125 

SOURCE CompassX Consulting

Also from this source

CompassX Named "Best Firms to Work For 2023" by ALM Consulting Magazine

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.