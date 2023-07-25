CompassX Named "Best Firms to Work For 2023" by ALM Consulting Magazine

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CompassX Consulting, a leading IT consulting firm specializing in Business and IT project leadership, data solutions, and technology transformation, has been named one of the "Best Firms to Work For 2023" by Consulting Magazine.

The team at CompassX Consulting.

The selection process for this prestigious award is based on survey responses provided by the firm's consultants, encompassing six critical aspects of employee satisfaction: Culture, Career Development, Work/Life Balance, Client Engagement, Compensation & Benefits, and Firm Leadership. The scores were measured against all qualifying firms, further validating CompassX's commitment to fostering a positive and fulfilling work environment. To learn more about the survey and award winners please visit https://www.event.consultingmag.com/best-firms-to-work-for/2023-winners.

"We are honored to be recognized by Consulting Magazine as one of the best places to work in the consulting industry," said Kyle J. Heppenstall, President and Founder of CompassX. "We take great pride in creating a workplace that is both challenging and rewarding, and we are committed to providing our employees with the resources they need to succeed. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

CompassX is currently looking to hire additional strong practice and client leads with 10-20 years of experience in our existing practice areas of business and data analytics, cyber security, technology and technology architecture, digital transformations, and organizational change management.

"We are specifically interested in speaking to individuals with a strong track record of leading practices and solutions from other national firms, who may be seeking a change of environment that allows them to truly own and drive their own business unit. This is a green-field opportunity for the right people," mentioned Heppenstall.

The company is planning to expand the firm through new solution areas. CompassX is eager to connect with individuals who are interested in leading or growing their solution areas, especially in pharmaceuticals and life sciences, quick-service restaurants, investment banking, and cybersecurity. They have ambitious plans to launch a new practice area each year for the next 5 years, prioritizing the recruitment of highly qualified individuals to spearhead these initiatives.

About CompassX Consulting

CompassX Consulting is a leading IT consulting firm specializing in Business and IT project leadership, data solutions, and technology transformation. The company has a strong commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment, and it offers a variety of benefits and programs to its employees.

