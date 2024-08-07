CompassX Named "Best Firms to Work for 2024" by ALM Consulting Magazine, for a Second Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompassX Consulting has been recognized by Consulting Magazine as a "Best Firm to Work for 2024." This esteemed accolade marks the second consecutive year the firm has received this honor, having first been recognized in 2023.

The designation as a top consulting firm is based on survey responses from CompassX's own consultants, assessing six critical aspects of employee satisfaction: Culture, Career Development, Work/Life Balance, Client Engagement, Compensation & Benefits, and Firm Leadership. The firm's scores were evaluated against all participating firms, further underscoring CompassX's dedication to creating a positive and enriching work atmosphere.

Kyle J. Heppenstall, the President and Founder of CompassX Consulting, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, "As we continue executing on our firm's five year vision roadmap, this award demonstrates that we can do both while still focusing on our employees and their careers. We want to allow our people the autonomy to grow in their careers, at the right pace. We are not an up or out firm."

Heppenstall also highlighted the firm's commitment to attracting exceptional talent, saying, "We are specifically interested in speaking to individuals with a strong track record of leading practices and solutions from other national firms, who may be seeking a new environment, one that will allow them to own a P&L. This is a green-field opportunity for the right people."

CompassX is actively looking to connect with talented professionals nationwide who are eager to lead or expand practice areas, particularly in sectors such as: data, technology, life sciences, quick service restaurant, investment banking, and sales.

