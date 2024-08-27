CompBR Teams with Jopari Solutions to Offer Their Clients eBill Services and Electronic Payment Processing

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompBR, a leading boutique firm within the workers' compensation sector, specializing in customizable and flexible solutions is proud to announce its partnership with Jopari Solutions.

In their search for a partner, CompBR sought a modern suite of solutions that aligned with their core values of customer-centricity and innovation. Magnum Dampier, Chief Technology Officer at CompBR remarked, "We needed a partner whose advanced technical capabilities could seamlessly integrate with our own. Jopari's reputation for providing leading eBill and Payment solutions, combined with their focus on compliance, quality, and strong technical expertise made them the ideal choice."

Jopari was the clear frontrunner for our immediate goal of leveraging technology to increase processing efficiency Post this

CompBR recognized the value of Jopari's solutions, not just as standalone products but for their combined potential to drive long-term value for our customers. Dampier added, "Jopari was the clear frontrunner for our immediate goals of leveraging technology to increase the efficiency of processing and as we looked towards our future vision, the decision to partner with them became even more obvious."

Tom McCarthy, SVP at Jopari acknowledged the collaborative effort, stating, "The technical expertise of both teams allowed for a speed in communication and problem-solving which was truly impressive."

Steve Stevens, CEO of Jopari expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership saying, "We are honored to support CompBR in their mission to provide best in class cost-containment solutions for their customers. For over 20 years, Jopari Solutions has been dedicated to improving process efficiency while enhancing service quality, and this collaboration with CompBR exemplifies that commitment."

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email [email protected] or call 800.630.3060.

About CompBR

CompBR is the latest service launched by the CompDME family. Focused on cost-containment within the workers' compensation marketplace, CompDME now offers clients access to Ancillary/DME, Pharmacy/PBM and Medical Bill Review/PPO services that function as an integrated service suite or independently based on customer need.

Working directly with select employers and third-party administrators, CompBR leverages technology to increase the efficiency of payment processing, leading to faster and more accurate payments to healthcare providers.

SOURCE Jopari Solutions, Inc.