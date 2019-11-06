Compeat Advisor to Discuss Delivery, Technology and Labor Strategies on RFDC Panel

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeat, a leading provider of innovative restaurant accounting, back office, workforce, and intelligence management software, has announced that they will participate in a panel discussion at the 2019 Restaurant Finance and Development Conference (RFDC).

Rob D'Ambrosia, founder and former CEO of Ctuit Software who now serves as a strategic advisor to Compeat, will join industry experts on Monday, November 11th at 12:45 pm–1:45 pm in the Monet Ballroom 2&3 to discuss the topic "The Consensus Forming Around Delivery, Technology, and Labor." The panel, moderated by Fred LeFranc, CEO of Results thru Strategy, will discuss how technical advances, lifestyle changes, wage pressures, and labor shortages are changing the restaurant industry and provide answers to operators on moving forward into a new world.

RFDC is a must-attend event for restaurant owners, operators, and executives of multi-unit restaurant companies, both independent and franchised. Held annually, conference attendees can find accurate and up-to-date financial, economic and operating information, which will help them operate and finance their own companies.

RFDC attendees are invited to stop by Booth 706 to learn about Compeat's newest offering, Compeat Pay. Compeat Pay automates the payment process, solving a huge pain point for restaurant operators. It works hand in hand with Compeat's integrated Accounting and Inventory software, Advantage, making it seamless for customers to simplify their entire payment process. Automating the payment process can save operators 100+ hours per year and the average restaurant can earn up to $2,000 cash back annually.

"Compeat Pay has been a game changer for our customers," states Kristi Turner, CMO of Compeat. "With Compeat Pay, our experts take care of ACH payment processing, check printing, mailing, and coordination of your monthly payments. It saves accounting teams significant time, provides a more secure payment option, and can earn them cash back annually."

About the RFDC Panel Topic: Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12:45 pm–1:45 pm in the Monet Ballroom 2&3

Restaurant technology continues to evolve. Technology-enabled service providers are now creating the next generation of technology platforms, either as SAAS or SAAP models. Many of them have moved to the cloud where information is readily available with lower costs. Delivery is a perfect example of how advances in mobile technology coupled with lifestyle changes created a boom market faster than anything the industry has seen in decades. Lastly, wage pressure and the severe labor and talent shortage has created a tipping point where automation and robotics can now displace previous full-time employees. This panel will explore all of these disruptions and provide answers to operators on moving forward into a new world.

About Compeat

With over 19 years of industry experience, Compeat is the leading provider of innovative accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions designed specifically for restaurants. Compeat's solutions are designed to maximize restaurant profitability and control prime cost through actionable business intelligence. Compeat's product portfolio includes Accounting, Inventory, Intelligence, Logbook, Labor, Schedule, Employee and Management Mobile Apps and third-party integrations with over 80 plus Point of Sale and Solution Partners. Compeat serves over 1500 restaurant customers with over 15,000 locations ranging from high volume independents to large chains. For more information, visit www.compeat.com.

CONTACT: Amy Dardinger, adardinger@sspr.com

SOURCE Compeat

Related Links

https://www.compeat.com

