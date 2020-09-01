Compeat Announces Strategic Partnership with Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer and Taffer's Tavern

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeat has been named the preferred accounting, workforce and back office technology partner for Jon Taffer, LLC and his innovative new restaurant concept, Taffer's Tavern, touted as being the restaurant of the future.

"Jon Taffer is a legend in our industry and it is an honor to have been chosen as one of Taffer's Tavern's preferred technology partners," states Brendan Reidy, Chief Executive Officer of Compeat. "Taffer's Tavern is an innovative concept with a streamlined kitchen and a menu of sous vide items, that aligns brilliantly with many of the developing trends and safety concerns we are seeing in our industry due to the pandemic. Leave it to Jon Taffer to see the future before it happens."

Taffer's Tavern is a full service restaurant concept and touted as a tavern with a soul. It has all the ingredients of success; celebrity owned concept, best-in-class beverage program, the most interesting and delicious bar fare, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advancements in food preparation technology that offers more volume in smaller spaces and the need for far fewer employees than traditional casual dining restaurants.

"As a restaurant operator for 30+ years, I know the right technology stack is essential to success and maximizing profitability," stated Jon Taffer, Hospitality Expert and star and Executive Producer of Bar Rescue. "Compeat's platform is focused on improving restaurant's profitability with their best-in-class accounting and back office software, it was an obvious choice for us and a natural partnership."

Taffer began his relationship with Compeat as a keynote speaker at Compeat's Customer User Conference 2019 enlightening over 700 Compeat customers on his infamous "no excuses" mentality for restaurant operations superiority.

"Taffer was Compeat's highest ranking speaker in the 16 year history of our user conferences," stated Kristi Turner, Chief Marketing Officer of Compeat. "We knew immediately we wanted to form some type of future partnership with Taffer. The futuristic and unique concept of Taffer's Tavern became the perfect opportunity."

The first Taffer's Tavern location is opening in Alpharetta, Georgia this fall with locations in Boston and Washington, D.C. expected to open in 2021. Taffer has partnered with Fransmart as the exclusive franchise development partner for Taffer's Tavern to facilitate the national rollout of the emerging brand. For more information about Taffer's Tavern and to learn more about development opportunities, visit www.tafferstavern.com.

About Compeat



With over 20 years of industry experience, Compeat is the leading provider of innovative accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions designed specifically for restaurants. Compeat's solutions are designed to maximize restaurant profitability and control prime cost through actionable business intelligence. Compeat's product portfolio includes business intelligence, operations reporting, accounting, inventory, logbook, labor, schedule, employee and management mobile apps and third-party integrations with over 80 point of sale and solution partners. Compeat serves over 1600 restaurant customers with over 16,000 locations ranging from high volume independents to large chains. For more information, visit www.compeat.com.

About Taffer's Tavern

Jon Taffer, "Bar Rescue' star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer's Tavern. Taffer's Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern will feature outstanding signature cocktails, delicious bar fare, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology. Taffer's Tavern will launch its first tavern in Atlanta, Georgia in fall 2020. For more information, visit www.tafferstavern.com/

About Jon Taffer :

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with more than 35 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality, and nightlife industries. Best known as Executive Producer and star of Paramount Network's Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure that has just wrapped its seventh season. In 2019, Jon launched Taffer's Mixologist, a line of craft, high-quality, pre-made cocktail mixes and hard seltzers available in retail stores, including Walmart, across the country. In the same year, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer's Tavern, which will launch in Atlanta summer 2020. Taffer's Tavern will feature outstanding signature cocktails, delicious bar fare, and the latest advancements in food preparation technology. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Virtual Teaching, his digital teaching platform, and Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave's Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book "Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction" and his newest book "Don't Bulls*t Yourself." For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com.

