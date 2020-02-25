Compeat Appoints Brendan F. Reidy as Chief Executive Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeat, a leading provider of innovative restaurant accounting, back office, workforce and intelligence management software is proud to announce that it has appointed Brendan Reidy as Chief Executive Officer.

Reidy is known as a visionary leader with a strong brand pedigree, holding Board and executive positions at Top Image Systems, XRS Corporation, Trident Capital, Clarus Systems, and Qwest Communications. He is a graduate of Stanford University and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He has built a career based on providing customer focused capabilities and technologies delivered on-time, on-budget and on-quality. His customer centric mindset and deep product development expertise have propelled companies to the highest levels of customer satisfaction and revenue growth.

"We are delighted to have someone of Reidy's caliber and experience step in to lead Compeat at the next evolution of growth and service," states Kevin Frick, co-founder and Partner at Serent Capital and Compeat's Chairman of the Board. "Reidy is a multi-time CEO who brings strong leadership and deep experience in nourishing customer and employee relationships, delivering on commitments, and scaling organizations to enable customer-centric growth."

Reidy's track record consistently includes the transformational shift in how companies do business by defining new growth and technology strategies, empowering the leadership capability and developing new products that drive customer satisfaction and bottom line results. His appointment is the next great step in the company's evolution. Headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Petaluma, CA and Houston, TX, Compeat has experienced eight times recurring revenue growth over the past five years.

"I am thrilled to join a team with such an authentic employee culture dedicated to serving the restaurant industry," says Reidy. "With such growth, naturally comes changes in internal processes that can impact customer service both positively and negatively. My focus is to streamline our customer experience in order to better serve our customers and deliver product enhancements to our customers that create loyalty and customer satisfaction."

