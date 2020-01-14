Compeat Named Best Places to Work / Best Midsize Companies to Work for / Companies with the Best Benefits in Built In Austin's Prestigious List 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeat announced today that it was included on Built In Austin's list of Best Places to Work, Best Midsize Companies to Work for and Companies With the Best Benefits in 2020. Companies are selected based on data submitted by companies and their employees.

"We are excited to be included in this list of amazing companies," states Carol Dunnigan, SVP, People and Culture. "Over this past year, we gained input from focus groups, feedback from surveys, and listened to our employees. They told us what it would take to be a best workplace, we paid attention, and will continue to do so as we put them first and make them proud. Our culture of caring for our employees and our customers creates an environment where our team members can be innovative, creative and challenged to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. To be recognized for our culture is truly an honor."

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and co-founder of Built In, said, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they're doing. They stand for their people and purpose."

She added, "We also extend our gratitude. These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today's purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our websites will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning."

Austin is continually included in the lists of top places for tech professionals to work. With a thriving tech scene, companies are flocking to the capital of the Lone Star State. Compeat is proving to be a great fit for Austin's finest talent by being recognized by Built In Austin in these three categories:

Best Places to Work in Austin: Built In's "Best Places to Work" list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

Best Midsize Companies to Work for in Austin: Built In's "Best Midsize Companies" list rates companies with 101-500 employees algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

Companies with the Best Benefits in Austin: Built In's "Best Perks & Benefits" list rates companies algorithmically based employer benefits. Rank is determined by assigning scores to the benefits that are most important to our core audience.

About Compeat

With 20 years of industry experience, Compeat is the leading provider of innovative accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions designed specifically for restaurants. Compeat's solutions are designed to maximize restaurant profitability and control prime cost through actionable business intelligence. Compeat's product portfolio includes Intelligence, Operations Reporting, Accounting, Inventory, Logbook, Labor, Schedule, Employee and Management Mobile Apps and third-party integrations with over 80 plus Point of Sale and Solution Partners. Compeat serves over 1500 restaurant customers with over 15,000 locations ranging from high volume independents to large chains. For more information, visit www.compeat.com.

About Built In

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

National Site: BuiltIn.com

Local Sites: BuiltInChicago.com | BuiltInLA.com | BuiltInColorado.com | BuiltInAustin.com | BuiltInNYC.com | BuiltInBoston.com | BuiltInSeattle.com | BuiltInSF.com

