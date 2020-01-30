Compeat Names Bob Looney as Chief Technical Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeat, a leading provider of innovative restaurant accounting, back office, workforce and intelligence management software, has named Bob Looney as Chief Technical Officer (CTO).

Looney brings over 19 years of experience in leading engineer teams in creating intuitive software that unlocks the value from data. He spent 10 years of his career developing Ctuit's standout platforms including Operations reporting, Inventory, Schedule, and On the Fly mobile app. In addition, Looney contributed significantly to the design and implementation of the combined Ctuit and Compeat platforms following Compeat's acquisition of Ctuit in July of 2017. "Bob has over a decade of experience designing and building restaurant operating systems, which is foundational to Compeat's product strategy," states Craig Foos, acting CEO of Compeat. "With his in-depth experience of restaurant software, business intelligence, and Mobile applications, Bob is the perfect fit as the CTO for Compeat."

"I am excited to be able to support the team on the completion as we create and execute on our product and technology strategy," says Looney. "My focus is on building world-class software, innovating Compeat's best-in-class back office platform, and revolutionizing Compeat's operational analytics and business intelligence to be more action oriented for our customers."

Rob D'Ambrosia, founder and former CEO of Ctuit Software who now serves as a strategic advisor to Compeat added, "Bob has such a rich history with our team and our customers. The road ahead is exciting and full of opportunity. I am confident that with Bob as CTO, Compeat will have great success in driving our technology vision forward and delivering the best customer experience in the industry."

Most recently, Looney has been focused on leading software development, managing cloud-based projects, and evolving IT systems at Senturus, a business intelligence focused consulting group. Prior to joining Ctuit, he was a project manager and senior developer that worked on web applications for US Air Force Intelligence. Throughout his career, Looney has worked on several cutting-edge technologies of their time across multiple full stacks of development technologies. He holds a BA of Computer Science from The University of Texas at Austin.

About Compeat

With 20 years of industry experience, Compeat is the leading provider of innovative accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions designed specifically for restaurants. Compeat's solutions are designed to maximize restaurant profitability and control prime cost through actionable business intelligence. Compeat's product portfolio includes Intelligence, Operations Reporting, Accounting, Inventory, Logbook, Labor, Schedule, Employee and Management Mobile Apps and third-party integrations with over 80 plus Point of Sale and Solution Partners. Compeat serves over 1500 restaurant customers with over 15,000 locations ranging from high volume independents to large chains. For more information, visit www.compeat.com.

