Compeat Names Craig Foos Acting CEO, Jeff Stone Joins the Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeat, a leading provider of integrated restaurant accounting, back office, workforce, and intelligence management software, has announced that Jeff Stone will transition from his role as CEO to join the Board of Directors and Craig Foos will serve as Compeat's acting CEO.

Kevin Frick, Compeat's Chairman of the Board, said, "I want to thank Jeff for leading the company over the last 4 ½ years. During his time as CEO the company nearly quadrupled in size. More importantly, the company debuted many market-leading products that now represent the most comprehensive and technologically advanced product suite serving the restaurant industry."

"It has been a great honor to serve Compeat employees and customers for the past 4 ½ years," Jeff Stone, CEO of Compeat stated, "We have achieved so much as a company, and I feel Compeat is in a very strong position for continued growth. I am excited to stay involved at Compeat as a Board member, supporting the organization by leading strategic initiatives and supporting Craig through the transition."

Foos most recently worked for Serent Capital, the majority owner of Compeat, focusing on Compeat's growth initiatives. Foos is a seasoned operator and strategist known for being intensely customer-centric.

"Having worked with Craig for several years, I am excited by the passion he brings to delivering great client experiences and I know our restaurant clients are going to benefit from that. He is an exceptional leader and I am excited to be working with him in his new capacity as acting CEO," Frick said.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to lead a great organization. I've been lucky to have the privilege of working with the Compeat team for the past two years on key growth initiatives such as creating Compeat Pay, establishing key partnerships, and enhancing our Vendor Management Solutions (VMS) product," said Craig Foos, acting CEO of Compeat. "My focus will be on driving initiatives that deliver value and delight our Compeat customers."

With over 19 years of industry experience, Compeat is the leading provider of integrated accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions designed specifically for restaurants. Compeat's solutions are designed to maximize restaurant profitability and control prime cost through actionable business intelligence. Compeat's product portfolio includes Accounting, Inventory, Intelligence, Logbook, Labor, Schedule, Employee and Management Mobile Apps and third-party integrations with over 80 plus Point of Sale and Solution Partners. Compeat serves over 1500 restaurant customers with over 16,000 locations ranging from high volume independents to large chains. For more information, visit www.compeat.com.

