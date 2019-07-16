Compeat Names Paul Willson as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeat, a leading provider of integrated restaurant accounting, back office, workforce and intelligence management software, has announced the appointment of Paul Willson as Chief Financial Officer. In his new role reporting to Jeff Stone, CEO, Willson will be an integral member of the executive leadership team and a key contributor to overall company strategy. His initiatives will include building a best in class finance and control organization, modeling drivers of business value creation, identifying leverage points, and driving operational and scalable change across the organization.

"Compeat's leadership team is confident that Paul is the best person to lead us into the future," states Stone. "Paul is a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience in scaling high-growth SaaS companies and will continually build on our best-in-class finance and operational capabilities."

Before joining Compeat, Willson served in senior financial planning and analysis roles at Evity, BMC Software, Convio, Blackbaud, and most recently as Senior Vice President Financial Planning & Analysis and Treasurer of Bazaarvoice. He holds a BBA in Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

"Compeat is an exceptional company that is changing the way restaurants operate. I am excited to be a part of this revolution as Compeat grows to accommodate the expanding number of restaurants turning to business intelligence to better run their operations," says Willson. "I am honored to join such a talented team and look forward to driving Compeat's strong revenue growth and profitability."

Willson will succeed Kerry Carney, who served as CFO of Compeat since 2016. After announcing his retirement, Kerry remains a strategic advisor to the company during the transition period. "We appreciate Kerry's years of dedication and valuable contributions at Compeat," states Stone. "Thank you for helping Compeat become the brand of choice of the restaurant industry. We wish you the best in your retirement."

About Compeat

With over 19 years of industry experience, Compeat is the leading provider of integrated accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions designed specifically for restaurants. Compeat's solutions are designed to maximize restaurant profitability and control prime cost through actionable business intelligence. Compeat's product portfolio includes Accounting, Inventory, Intelligence, Logbook, Labor, Schedule, Employee and Management Mobile Apps and third-party integrations with over 80 plus Point of Sale and Solution Partners. Compeat serves over 1500 restaurant customers with over 15,000 locations ranging from high volume independents to large chains. For more information, visit www.compeat.com.

