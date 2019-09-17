Compeat Partners with Harri to Expand Workforce Management Tools for Hospitality Brands

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeat, a leading provider of integrated restaurant accounting, back office, workforce, and intelligence management software, has announced a partnership with Harri, the leading workplace management solution for restaurants and hotels, to provide mutual clients a seamless experience.

This partnership will enable operators to manage the end-to-end aspects of hiring, onboarding, inventory, business intelligence, accounting, and other mission critical areas of the business. This best-in-class approach, to connect the multiple dimensions of operational activities, will enhance the customer experience and drive positive business outcomes for shared clients.

"Partnering with Harri makes perfect sense because both Harri and Compeat focus on easing the hospitality industry's biggest pain points," states Kristi Turner, CMO of Compeat. "Coupling Harri's ability to attract the best talent with Compeat's innovative accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions will revolutionize the way that restaurants operate."

"In an industry plagued with unmanageable turnover rates, hospitality brands need to invest in new ways to attract talent and retain it for the long-term," said Joe Miliziano, COO Harri. "We look forward to partnering with Compeat with our suite of hiring technology to help mutual clients find and retain the best talent, allowing them to grow their businesses through the most important asset for any restaurant or hospitality brand, its people."

About Compeat

With over 19 years of industry experience, Compeat is the leading provider of integrated accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions designed specifically for restaurants. Compeat's solutions are designed to maximize restaurant profitability and control prime cost through actionable business intelligence. Compeat's product portfolio includes Accounting, Inventory, Intelligence, Logbook, Labor, Schedule, Employee and Management Mobile Apps and third-party integrations with over 80 plus Point of Sale and Solution Partners. Compeat serves over 1500 restaurant customers with over 15,000 locations ranging from high volume independents to large chains. For more information, visit www.compeat.com.

About Harri

Harri offers a next-generation software technology platform that helps hospitality business build, manage, and engage their teams. With more than 30 modules, the platform provides solutions for talent acquisition, employer branding, applicant tracking, scheduling, time & attendance, communications, compliance, and analytics. With 1.4m job seekers and 10,000 employers, Harri is a best in class solution that helps solve for the labor-related challenges that plague the hospitality industry. Based in New York City, Harri works with top hospitality brands including Radisson Hotel Group, CAVA, Snooze A.M. Eatery, Burger King, ThinkFoodGroup and more. For more information visit http://www.harri.com.

