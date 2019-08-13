Compeat Shortlisted for 2019 SaaS Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeat, a leading provider of integrated restaurant accounting, back office, workforce, and intelligence management software, is a finalist in the 2019 SaaS Awards Program in the category Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics.

The SaaS Awards program is now in its fourth year of celebrating organizational successes and the software innovations that fuel them. With awards for excellence and innovation in SaaS, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

"For Compeat to be shortlisted in the category Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics is a significant indicator of our innovation and successes in the software marketplace," states Jeff Stone, CEO of Compeat. "We owe our success to our innovative team and to our customers. We value the feedback we receive from customers and are continuously making improvements to ensure that we are delivering the best software available for restaurant operators."

Compeat's innovative, cloud-based tools are used by restaurateurs to streamline operations and improve their bottom line with a full portfolio of restaurant-specific products that include Accounting, Inventory, Intelligence, Logbook, Labor, Schedule, Employee and Management Mobile Apps and third-party integrations with over 80 plus Point of Sale and Solution Partners.

SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said: "The standard of entries this year was incredibly high, with consistent attention to innovation and most importantly, customer success. The volume of entries warranting consideration of a place on the coveted shortlist was unprecedented. The judges are set to have a nearly impossible task when selecting the final winners in a few short weeks."

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday August 27, 2019. Over 400 organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2019-saas-shortlist/

About Compeat

With over 19 years of industry experience, Compeat is the leading provider of integrated accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions designed specifically for restaurants. Compeat's solutions are designed to maximize restaurant profitability and control prime cost through actionable business intelligence. Compeat's product portfolio includes Accounting, Inventory, Intelligence, Logbook, Labor, Schedule, Employee and Management Mobile Apps and third-party integrations with over 80 plus Point of Sale and Solution Partners. Compeat serves over 1500 restaurant customers with over 15,000 locations ranging from high volume independents to large chains. For more information, visit www.compeat.com.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product to Best SaaS Innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT).

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2020 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

