Compeer Financial Adopts Rubrik to Simplify Complex IT Environment and Transition to Hybrid Cloud Post Merger

Compeer Financial provides a reliable source of capital for farm operations in over 140 counties across the upper Midwest. The company was created in 2017 out of a merger of AgStar Financial Services, Badgerland Financial, and 1st Farm Credit Services to better meet the needs of rural America. The merger required Compeer Financial's IT team to overcome numerous challenges associated with unifying three disparate IT environments. At the same time, the team was focused on modernizing its IT environment by increasing virtualization and moving to the cloud. Compeer Financial found its legacy backup solution was unable to deliver the speed, simplicity, and self-service capabilities needed to meet its ambitious IT goals.

Rubrik's intuitive interface provides visibility across Compeer Financial's entire environment and enables self-service access for SQL database administrators. With Rubrik Live Mount, Compeer Financial's SQL database administrators can instantly restore any of its 500 SQL databases to quickly access records, perform backup health checks, or use for testing and development.

After deploying Rubrik, Compeer Financial was able to:

Provide self-service capabilities for SQL database administrators, creating operational efficiencies.

Leverage reporting and compliance tools to prove adherence to financial regulations.

Achieve near-zero data recovery time objectives (RTO) and reduce data recovery point objectives (RPOs) by 400%.

Significantly reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) through data center consolidation, footprint reduction, and eliminate tape in favor of archiving to the cloud.

Comments on the News:

"Rubrik is built from the ground up for hybrid cloud environments," said Scott Ament, IT operations lead at Compeer Financial. "We decided that if we were going to overhaul our environment, we should use the vendor that is best suited for where we want to go. With Rubrik, we have the tools that we need to execute our cloud strategy."

"Compeer Financial had a complex and rapidly expanding environment due to a recent merger," said Arvind Nithrakashyap, chief technology officer at Rubrik. "Consolidating multiple IT environments is no easy task but Rubrik was not only able to simplify the process for Scott and his team, but also reduce their restore time down from eight hours to just 30 seconds."

Resources

[CASE STUDY] Compeer Financial Uses Rubrik to Deliver Self-Service Access to Hybrid Cloud Resources

About Rubrik

Rubrik delivers instant application availability with data protection, search, analytics, archival and copy data management in the Hybrid Cloud. Enterprises benefit from Rubrik's market-leading Cloud Data Management platform with simplicity, instant data access, app mobility, policy-driven automation, ransomware protection, and analytics at scale. For more information, visit http://www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

About Compeer Financial

Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $18.5 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial exists to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America, while providing personalized service and expertise to clients and the agriculture industry. Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions supporting agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. For more information about Compeer Financial, visit Compeer.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compeer-financial-adopts-rubrik-to-simplify-complex-it-environment-and-transition-to-hybrid-cloud-post-merger-300635925.html

SOURCE Rubrik

Related Links

http://www.rubrik.com

