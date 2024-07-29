Compelling Research Supporting BrainCheck Presented at AAIC 2024 as Company Unveils New Brand Identity

New clinical data presented at world's largest forum for dementia research confirms BrainCheck Assess is as accurate as widely-used MoCA

Refreshed brand represents Company's bold new vision for brain health, empowering providers, patients, and caregivers to take early action – anytime, anywhere

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCheck, Inc., a digital health innovator delivering next-generation technology into the growing digital cognitive assessment market, announced compelling new research validating BrainCheck's technology was presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), held July 28 to August 1 in Philadelphia. The Company also unveiled a new brand identity and website, braincheck.com, at the conference, representing a bold new vision for the future of brain health.

BrainCheck introduces a new era for brain health. BrainCheck unveils new rally cry: Don't raincheck the BrainCheck.

The Company's digital cognitive health platform, comprised of its 3-minute screening tool, BrainCheck Screen™, 15-minute standard battery, BrainCheck Assess™, and award-winning care planning tool, BrainCheck Plan™, will be available for demonstration throughout the conference in booth 942. BrainCheck will also host "Meet the Experts" sessions featuring leading minds in cognitive care, including:

Aaron Greenstein, MD, Board-certified Geriatric Psychiatrist

Carolyn Clevenger, DNP, RN, GNP-BC, AGPCNP-BC, FAANP, FGSA, FAA, Professor and Founder of Integrated Memory Care at Emory University , one of six comprehensive dementia care programs that formed the basis of the GUIDE Model

"Up to 40% of Alzheimer's and related dementias may be preventable or delayed by addressing key risk factors.1 Our bold new brand identity marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower providers and patients to prioritize early detection – anytime, anywhere. With our next-generation platform, EHR integration, and new clinical validation, BrainCheck is gaining commercial momentum," said Kim Rodriguez, CEO of BrainCheck. "Our industry is ushering in a new era for brain health; we are committed to making the digital cognitive assessment experience easy for clinicians to integrate into routine wellness visits and empowering individuals to have a better brain health journey."

New research confirms BrainCheck Assess is as accurate as widely-used MoCA

Researchers from the University of Washington confirmed BrainCheck Assess showed a high degree of alignment with the widely-used Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) in differentiating normal cognition, mild cognitive impairment, and dementia using commonly accepted cutoffs. Unlike MoCA and other standard paper-based screening tools, BrainCheck's standard battery, BrainCheck Assess, is a FDA Class II medical device that empowers clinicians to easily and objectively detect subtle signs of cognitive impairment, which may have association with dementias, including Alzheimer's disease.

"BrainCheck Assess offers accuracy on par with traditional screening tools, along with the added convenience of a device-agnostic digital test that can be taken in-office or at home, making cognitive assessments convenient for both patients and clinicians. More than just a screening tool, BrainCheck Assess compares patient results against a normative database of peers, providing domain-specific insights to aid in diagnosis," said Reza Ghomi, MD, MSE, Neuropsychiatrist, Department of Neurology, Institute for Neuroengineering, & eScience Institute, University of Washington, Seattle and Chief Medical Officer, BrainCheck. "This study further validates BrainCheck Assess as a reliable and sensitive tool, with high correlation and agreement of cutoff scores, reinforcing its value in clinical practice. BrainCheck offers an easy solution streamlining screening, testing, and care planning into a single, EHR-compatible platform."

Researchers from the University of Washington also presented a study confirming BrainCheck Assess corresponds with dementia staging, with even higher accuracy when combined with the Index of Independence in Basic Activities of Daily Living (ADL). Although BrainCheck Assess is not intended to stage dementia, this research provides critical guidance on best practices for clinicians using the BrainCheck Platform to inform decision making. Additionally, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania shared findings from a qualitative study that revealed several implementation barriers and facilitators to care planning, further validating the need for digital and scalable cognitive care planning tools like BrainCheck Plan.

New brand heralds a new era for brain health

BrainCheck also unveiled a fresh brand identity and website, braincheck.com, at AAIC, showcasing the Company's commitment to empowering providers, patients, and people across generations to take a proactive approach to cognitive health.

New BrainPower symbol: Inviting personal interpretation and connection, the new brand symbol draws inspiration from the human brain, a blossoming flower, and the convergence of ideas. The mark serves as a beacon of optimism for the future, symbolizing growth, renewal, and the strength found in collaboration.

Inviting personal interpretation and connection, the new brand symbol draws inspiration from the human brain, a blossoming flower, and the convergence of ideas. The mark serves as a beacon of optimism for the future, symbolizing growth, renewal, and the strength found in collaboration. New rally cry: The Company's new rally cry, Don't raincheck the BrainCheck™, emphasizes the importance of prioritizing cognitive health and taking proactive steps to ensure brain wellness without delay. It underscores the message of empowering action, inciting a mission-driven movement urging everyone to take immediate, meaningful steps towards better brain health.

"BrainCheck's reimagined brand and new website mark a pivotal shift in our approach to brain health," said Chelsea Dugan, Vice President of Marketing, BrainCheck. "The fresh BrainPower symbol and rally cry, 'Don't raincheck the BrainCheck,' serve as powerful calls to action, setting a new standard for proactive cognitive care and driving a transformative movement that empowers individuals and healthcare providers to prioritize and advance cognitive health like never before."

About BrainCheck

BrainCheck is a digital health company powering positive progress in cognitive health. The BrainCheck Platform™ offers the most comprehensive digital cognitive toolset to promote proactive screening, detect early signs of decline, and personalize care planning – anytime, anywhere. Founded by renowned neuroscientists and technologists, including David Eagleman, PhD, BrainCheck's intuitive solutions transcend the limitations of traditional methods and expand access to cognitive care with the tap of a finger, from any device, in any location. Trusted by hundreds of leading providers and healthcare systems, BrainCheck's clinically-validated digital cognitive assessment and care planning tools fit seamlessly into workflows, including EHR integration, delivering actionable insights with ease. Earlier, better, longer brain health begins with empowering action: Don't raincheck the BrainCheck™. To learn more, visit braincheck.com.

1 Livingston G, Huntley J, Sommerlad A, et al. Dementia prevention, intervention, and care: 2020 report of the Lancet Commission. Lancet. 2020;396(10248):413–446. https://doi.org/

10.1016/S0140- 6736(20)30367-6

