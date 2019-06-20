Compelling, True Stories of Nation's Greatest Businessmen and Women Revealed in Breakthrough Leadership Book BECOME AN ACCELERATOR LEADER by Dr. Alvin Rohrs

BOLIVAR, Mo., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Alvin Rohrs, widely recognized as a leading expert on entrepreneurship, social impact, free enterprise and acceleration leadership, announces the release of Become an Accelerator Leader: Accelerate Yourself, Others and Your Organization to Maximize Impact.

With more than 30 years of collaboration with C-Suite leaders from hundreds of the world's leading companies, Rohrs draws on his wealth of real-world experiences to bring to life leadership lessons that will resonate with seasoned executives and next-gen leaders.

A storyteller at heart, author Dr. Alvin Rohrs guides readers on how to achieve clarity of goals, shape a vision and chart a path to achieve the greatest positive impact. He shares captivating stories of personal triumph and loss, some shared for the first time, featuring many of our country's most renowned leaders. These real-life moments of truth breathe life into the breakthrough accelerator leadership philosophy Rohrs teaches. "Become an Accelerator Leader" reveals compelling stories and breakthrough leadership strategies that will resonate with seasoned executives and next-gen leaders.

Says Walmart, Inc. President and CEO Doug McMillon, "Become an Accelerator Leader is a joy to read and a valuable guide for every established or aspiring leader. Alvin's storytelling skills reinforce important leadership lessons in a practical way, and he provides clear, actionable items. I admire his transformative leadership style that accelerates others and creates an abundance of good. I think that's the kind of leader we all want to be."

"People hold the power to make positive change," says Rohrs. "My primary goal is to help them learn how to leverage it to accelerate progress for themselves, for others and their organizations. These are practical principles that apply to life at home and at the office."

Become an Accelerator Leader, published by Gatekeeper Press, is available in hardback (MSRP $25.95), paperback ($15.95) and e-book ($6.95), and will be available at the Walmart Museum, bookstores and online everywhere including Walmart.com and Barnesandnoble.com.

About Dr. Alvin Rohrs

For more than 30 years, Dr. Rohrs served as the architect of growth for Enactus, one of the world's leading educational nonprofits that has activated more than 800,000 students at more than 1700 universities in 36 countries to make sustainable entrepreneurial change that helped more than 18 million people improve their livelihoods. He collaborated with C-Suite leaders from more than 500 of the world's leading companies, including American Greetings, Campbell's, The Coca-Cola Company, Hallmark, The Hershey Company, KPMG, Newell Rubbermaid, PepsiCo, Rich Products, Unilever, Walgreen's and Walmart.

He has spoken at business, academic and youth conferences worldwide and has testified at U.S. Congressional hearings on financial literacy and student entrepreneurship. An honoree in The Congressional Record three times for leadership, Dr. Rohrs was named National "Entrepreneur of the Year, Supporter of Entrepreneurship" in 1995 by Inc. magazine, and has appeared in national publications throughout his career. He earned a Juris Doctorate at the University of Missouri Columbia Law School, and a bachelor's degree in Business from Southwest Baptist University. He and his wife live in Missouri and have two grown children.

