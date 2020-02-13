Compensation for Corporate Real Estate Professionals Increases

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent survey of corporate real estate executives (CRE) at corporations globally, 78 percent of the respondents reported that their base salary had increased in calendar/fiscal year 2018-2019 and 73 percent projected that their salary would increase yet again in the coming year.

The survey was conducted by CoreNet Global and FPL Associates.

The average increase for calendar/fiscal year 2018-2019 was 4.7 percent. The average projected increase for the coming year is 4.1 percent.

For a head of global corporate real estate, the average total remuneration was $307,000 in this year's survey.

In addition, forty-two percent of participants received an increase in their annual incentive (cash bonus) award payout in 2018 (when compared to 2017). Automobile allowances, tuition reimbursement, and dependent care resources are among the most valuable perquisites.

In the third quarter of 2019, FPL and CoreNet Global developed a questionnaire for the purpose of gathering compensation information relevant to internal CRE organization employees in the current market. In this year's survey, 146 end user companies were represented, including Cisco Systems, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Standard Chartered PLC, as well as numerous other Fortune 500 companies.

About CoreNet Global

CoreNet Global is a non-profit association, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (US), representing more than 11,000 executives in 50 countries with strategic responsibility for the real estate assets of large corporations. The organization's mission is to advance the practice of corporate real estate through professional development opportunities, publications, research, conferences, designations and networking in 46 local chapters and networking groups globally. For more information, please visit www.corenetglobal.org or follow @CorenetGlobal on Twitter.

About FPL Associates L.P.

FPL Associates, a member of the FPL Advisory Group family of companies, provides a range of specialized compensation and management consulting solutions to a select group of related industries. As part of its compensation services, FPL Associates assists clients in the assessment, design, and implementation of compensation programs for professionals and board members. The company specializes in crafting performance management and reward systems that align management interests with the achievement of strategic business objectives. For more information please visit www.fpl-global.com.

