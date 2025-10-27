Comperemedia Enhances Offering with Equifax Credit Data to Give Financial Services Marketers Deeper Insight into Consumer Risk and Go-to-Market Strategy

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comperemedia, the leading go-to-market strategy provider for financial services marketers, today announces their strengthened ability to help financial institutions decode competitor strategies and consumer targeting patterns through the introduction of Equifax® risk scores directly within the Comperemedia Direct platform.

With access to Equifax risk score data, marketers can now benchmark competitors' acquisition activity, assess credit risk distribution, and identify portfolio growth opportunities with unprecedented precision.

"This partnership with Equifax reflects our commitment to bringing richer, more actionable insights to our clients," said Ben Dietz, Managing Director, Comperemedia. "Starting today, clients can access integrated risk scores through our platform to better understand their competitive landscape and sharpen their growth strategies. Looking ahead, we're excited for a future where our joint Comperemedia and Equifax solutions redefine what's possible to stay ahead of the competition, empowering our clients to make every marketing decision with greater confidence."

Clients can immediately tap into robust risk score data to better understand their portfolios, benchmark against competitors, and identify untapped segments for growth. Whether assessing Balance Build strategies or planning their next campaign, Comperemedia's integration of Equifax data turns intelligence into action, helping marketers make smarter, faster decisions that drive results.

"Equifax is proud to partner with Comperemedia to enhance how financial institutions use data to make smarter, fairer lending and marketing decisions," said Melinda McBride, SVP of Partnerships and GM, Data-driven Marketing, Equifax. "By integrating our risk scores into the Comperemedia platform, we're helping clients gain the intelligence they need to compete and grow responsibly."

As risk scores are a vital component of financial services marketing and competitive intelligence, this collaboration underscores both organizations' shared commitment to advancing data-driven decision-making. Together, Comperemedia and Equifax are building a future where clients can connect insights across products and channels to gain a holistic, predictive view of the market.

