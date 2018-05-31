CompetencyWorks Releases Levers and Logic Models: A Framework to Guide Research and Design of High-Quality Competency-Based Education Systems

Competency-based education is designed to ensure all students develop the skills they will need to be successful for college, career and life. Competency education is gaining momentum and visibility across the country as districts and schools transition to it using various entry points and roll-out strategies. It is critical, therefore, that new models be designed with quality and equity to realize the promise of this system.



Logic models are tools used to conceptualize organizations, programs or strategies to bring about change and to support the evaluation of effectiveness. The logic models presented in this paper are intended to help researchers and practitioners understand the critical components of competency-based education at multiple levels of practice. The paper uses logic model frameworks to convey relationships between essential levers (outcomes, drivers and mediating factors) that inform the design of competency-based education systems and critical components of competency-based practice at four interdependent levels (student experience, professional practice of educators, district and school systems and culture).



Susan Patrick, CompetencyWorks Co-Founder and iNACOL President and CEO, said, "The logic model framework provides illustrations of competency-based education systems that guide practitioners in developing high-quality models and researchers in exploring critical questions in the field."



Chris Sturgis, CompetencyWorks Co-Founder, said, "As educators and leaders continue to advance the field of competency education, this logic model report can be utilized as a guide for high-quality implementation that breaks down critical components for all levels of practice."



Download a full copy of Levers and Logic Models: A Framework to Guide Research and Design of High-Quality Competency-Based Education Systems here.



For more information about CompetencyWorks, a project of iNACOL dedicated to advancing K-12 competency education, please visit CompetencyWorks.org.

About CompetencyWorks

CompetencyWorks is an online resource dedicated to providing information and knowledge about competency education in the K-12 education system. Drawing on lessons learned by innovators and early adopters, CompetencyWorks shares original research, knowledge and a variety of perspectives through an informative blog with practitioner knowledge, policy advancements, papers on emerging issues and a wiki with resources curated from across the field. CompetencyWorks also offers a blog on competency education in higher education so that the sectors can learn from each other and begin to align systems across K-12, higher education and the workplace. Visit the website and follow CompetencyWorks on Twitter: @CompetencyWorks.

About iNACOL

The mission of iNACOL is to drive the transformation of education systems and accelerate the advancement of breakthrough policies and practices to ensure high-quality learning for all. Visit our website, like us on Facebook, connect with us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/competencyworks-releases-levers-and-logic-models-a-framework-to-guide-research-and-design-of-high-quality-competency-based-education-systems-300657079.html

SOURCE iNACOL