CompetencyWorks Releases New Report on Designing for Equity: Leveraging Competency-Based Education to Ensure All Students Succeed

This new publication offers a framework of equity strategies for personalized, competency-based education to ensure a more equitable K-12 education system. Districts and schools can use the equity principles within this report to develop an equity agenda within their personalized, competency-based systems. Competency-based education systems, designed to ensure all students achieve success, holds promise as a uniquely powerful model for fostering equity, but only if equity is an intentional design feature embedded in the culture, structure and pedagogy.

Susan Patrick, CompetencyWorks Co-Founder and iNACOL President and CEO, said, "Competency-based systems must be designed with high-quality structures that ensure each and every student masters the knowledge and skills they need to succeed. The goal of competency education is to ensure each and every student is learning, progressing and advancing holistically for navigating an increasingly complex future. Building the competencies needed for future success requires focusing on educator and student supports, realigning structures around student-centered learning, and ensuring powerful, personalized learning opportunities and equitable outcomes for all youth."

Chris Sturgis, CompetencyWorks Co-Founder, said, "Personalized, competency-based systems have the ability to disrupt the traditional K-12 education system and replace it with one that ensures all students achieve mastery of the highest levels possible. When personalized learning and competency-based education structures are implemented together with fidelity, and with a strong focus on equity and a commitment to continuous improvement, the result will be a learning system that supports all students toward success in college, career and as citizens."

Download a full copy of Designing for Equity: Leveraging Competency-Based Education to Ensure All Students Succeed here.

