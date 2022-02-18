Competing for the Pet Care Customer in the U.S. Veterinary Services Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Services in the U.S.: Competing for the Pet Care Customer, 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Across the pet industry, a uniform focus on animal health has spearheaded the most important marketing and product development thrusts, driven by pet humanization and pet parents' heavy involvement in pet care.

This trend has included pet parent insistence on - and willingness to pay for - quality services and products that offer demonstrable health benefits on par with what they seek for themselves. With human health concerns elevated in the face of COVID-19, pet owners' heightened focus on the health of their fur children has been a natural side effect, especially as they rely even more heavily on their pets for companionship and comfort.



Focusing on dog and cat owners, this report provides a comprehensive and in-depth look at the competitive dynamics surrounding the veterinary care customer, including:

Perspective on pet ownership rates in wake of COVID-19

Veterinary care usage patterns, customer priorities, and demographics

Trends and opportunities in intersecting service markets: non-medical pet care services (such as grooming, boarding, and training) and medical coverage (including pet insurance and wellness plans)

Trends and opportunities in intersecting product markets: pet medications, pet supplements, and pet food

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Current and Projected Veterinary Sector Revenues

Veterinary Revenues by Service and Product Classification

Veterinary Share of Pet Care Service Revenues

Grooming, Insurance Are the Growth Categories

Veterinary Spending Per Customer Household

Share of Veterinary Revenues by Animal Type

Veterinary Spending: Dogs Vs. Cats

All Roads Lead to Channel Trends

Pet Health Care Digitalization Beyond E-Commerce

Usage Rates for Veterinary Services

Reasons and Patterns for Vet Visits

Trends and Opportunities

Senior, Overweight Pets

Focus on Felines

Competing for Online Pet Medication Sales

Pet Supplements in Age of Pandemic

Playing the Vet Card in Pet Food

Chapter 2 the Veterinary Sector

Pet Industry Context

The Bedrock: Pet Population

A Bird's Eye View of Pet Industry Competition

Not Just Omnichannel But Omnimarket

Veterinary Sector Overview

Veterinary Service Operators and Industry Corporatization

Veterinarians Rise to the Covid Occasion

Local Vets Step Up in Covid Era

Success of Curbside "Concierge"

Veterinary Revenues by Service and Product Classification

Non-Medical Pet Care Services in Veterinary Sector

Veterinary Share of Pet Care Service Revenues

Grooming, Insurance Are the Growth Categories

Note on Pet Insurance Data

Demographics: Non-Medical Pet Care Services and Pet Insurance/Medical Coverage

Veterinary Spending Per Customer Household

Share of Veterinary Revenues by Animal Type

Veterinary Spending: Dogs Vs. Cats

Channel and Digital Trends

All Roads Lead to Channel Trends

Online Vs. Brick-And-Mortar Shares of Pet Product Sales

The Retail-Ization of Vet and Pet Care Services

Internet's Pet Health Information Role Beyond E-Commerce

Pet Health Care Digitalization Beyond E-Commerce

Telemedicine and "Smart" Product Trends

Veterinary Services Customer Patterns

Usage Rates for Veterinary Services

Reasons for Vet Visits

Patterns by Number of Veterinary Visits

Detailed Demographic Tables

Trends and Opportunities

Senior, Overweight Pets

Focus on Felines

New Pet Owners

Telehealth and Leveraging Technology

Chapter 3 Intersecting Product Markets: Pet Medications

Pet Medication Sales

Market Composition

Prescription Vs. OTC Marketers

Zoetis

Merck

Boehringer Ingelheim

Elanco

Other Pet Medication Leaders

Share of Sales by Channel

Demographics: Veterinary Vs. Internet Customers for Flea Control Medications

Trends and Opportunities

Increased Focus on Health and Wellness

Senior Pets

Focus on Felines

Omnichannel Marketing

Combo Products

New Products Fueled by Generics and Patent Expiration

Affordability

Chapter 4 Intersecting Product Markets: Pet Supplements

Pet Supplement Sales

Veterinary Sector Marketers

Elanco Acquires Bayer's Animal Health Unit

Swedencare Expands in North America

Veterinary vs. OTC Among Supplement Brand Leaders

Pet Supplement Shares by Channel

Figure 4-1 Pet Supplement Share of Sales by Channel, 2021 (Million Dollars)

Customer Base for Pet Supplements

Chapter 5: Intersecting Product Markets: Veterinary Pet Food

Overall Pet Food Sales

Dog Vs. Cat

Dry Vs. Wet

The Case for Fresh

Veterinary Pet Food Marketers

Share of Sales by Channel

Growth in Internet Shopping Flattens Other Channel Performance

Cross-Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Food

Customer Base for Veterinary Pet Food

Demographics: Veterinary Vs. Internet Customers for Pet Food

Trends and Opportunities

The Retail Vet Card

The Sales Paradox

The Influencer Irony

The Challenge from Fresh

The Swing Back to Science-Based and Veterinary Diets

Meeting the Needs of Senior, Special Needs Pets

