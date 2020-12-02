Competition Appeal Tribunal Ruling Affirms its Hearing of Sportradar AG and Another v Football DataCo Limited and Others

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK football leagues including the Premier League via Football DataCo (FDC), and their official data partner, Genius Sports (GSG) are pleased that, whilst the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) has decided today to retain jurisdiction over a dispute involving unauthorised football data collector, Sportradar, it has also recognised that claims concerning the private law rights of Genius Sports and DataCo, which will be heard in the High Court, are intertwined with this dispute and should be case managed together. Genius Sports looks forward to the issues being determined. Genius Sports' and DataCo's' connected arguments to be heard in the High Court concern Sportradar's alleged trespass, rights infringement and breach of contract. These are cases that centre on the funding of sport and football leagues' ability to participate in revenue from data collected on their events.

Contact

Chris Dougan

Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

+1 (202) 776-4430

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, AFA, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed thorough cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

SOURCE Genius Sports

Related Links

https://geniussports.com/

