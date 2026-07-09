Competition Expert Dr. Kevin Pflum Joins The Brattle Group as Principal

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The Brattle Group

Jul 09, 2026, 10:45 ET

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Dr. Kevin Pflum to its Washington, DC office as a Principal in the firm's Antitrust & Competition and Healthcare & Life Sciences practices. A competition economist and testifying expert, Dr. Pflum has more than 15 years of experience helping clients navigate complex antitrust disputes, merger reviews, and government enforcement actions.

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Kevin Pflum | Principal | The Brattle Group
Kevin Pflum | Principal | The Brattle Group

Much of Dr. Pflum's work has focused on competition issues in the healthcare and life sciences sectors, including high-profile merger reviews, monopolization claims, and government enforcement actions. He has been retained by plaintiffs and defendants in antitrust litigation, including matters brought by the Federal Trade Commission and state Attorneys General.

"Kevin's deep expertise in healthcare competition and strong reputation as a testifying expert make him an exceptional addition to Brattle," said Dr. Minjae Song, Principal and Leader of the firm's US Antitrust & Competition practice. "His experience handling complex antitrust matters further strengthens our ability to help clients navigate the full range of competition issues they face."

In addition to his healthcare work, Dr. Pflum has advised clients on competition matters involving software, building materials, airlines, and cable television. His background combines economic consulting and academic research, bringing a rigorous analytical perspective to high-stakes litigation, merger reviews, and government investigations.

"Brattle is widely recognized for its rigorous economic analysis and work on some of the most significant competition matters," said Dr. Pflum. "I'm excited to join such an accomplished team and look forward to helping clients address the complex economic questions arising in antitrust litigation and investigations."

Prior to joining Brattle, Dr. Pflum was a Partner at a Washington, DC-based economics consultancy. He previously was an Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Alabama.

To learn more about Dr. Pflum, please see his full bio at https://www.brattle.com/experts/kevin-pflum/.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group is a global consulting firm specializing in economics and finance. With 550+ professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Brattle provides independent analysis in litigation, energy and financial markets, and regulatory and strategic advisory settings. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

SOURCE The Brattle Group

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