Competition Films and Jury for the 21st SIFF Golden Goblet Awards Announced

Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) founded in 1993 is the only non-specialized competitive international film festival of China. With SIFF jury's professionalism, internationalism and authority, Golden Goblet Awards has become an award that is highly valued by filmmakers all over the world.

The first batch of 8 competition feature films for Golden Goblet Awards include: FRIDAY'S CHILD (USA) directed by A.J Edwards, HATTRICK (Iran) directed by Ramtin Lavafipour, A HOLE IN THE HEAD (Poland) directed by Piotr Subbotko, LOST, FOUND (China) directed by Lv Yue, OUT OF PARADISE (Switzerland/Mongolia) directed by Batbayar Chogsom, A TRANSLATOR (Cube/Canada) directed by Rodrigo Barriuso and Sebastian Barriuso, THE WAY TO MANDALAY (Denmark) directed by Ole Bornedal, and WHERE I'VE NEVER LIVED (Italy) directed by Paolo Franchi.

The Organizing and Executive Committee of the 21st SIFF also announced the full list of Golden Goblet Awards jury. The feature film unit jury is chaired by Chinese director and actor Jiang Wen and other jury members include Chang Chen (Chinese Taiwanese Actor), Ildiko Enyedi (Hungarian Director and Screenwriter), Semih Kaplanoglu (Turkish Director, Screenwriter and Producer), Naomi Kawase (Japanese Director, Screenwriter, Producer and Actress), David Permut (American

Producer), and Qin Hailu (Chinese Actress, Screenwriter and Producer).

The documentary unit jury is chaired by Finnish documentary director, photographer, screenwriter and producer Pirjo Honkasalo, and Israeli documentary director Yoav Shamir and Chinese documentary director Wu Wenguang serve as judges. The animation unit jury is chaired by French animation director Jacques-Remy Girerd, and Japanese animation director and screenwriter Sunao Katabuchi and Chinese animation scholar and director Sun Lijun serve as judges.

These 13 authoritative film figures from various countries will gather in Shanghai during the 21st SIFF held in June to vote for each award of Golden Goblet Awards. This year's Golden Goblet Awards will be announced at the 21st SIFF Closing Ceremony to be held on the evening of June 24th.

