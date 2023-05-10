Competition Smart launches CSmart Insights, hires Dan Murray as Chief Product and Innovation Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Competition Smart, a leading government contracting consulting firm, has announced the launch of CSmart Insights, a subscription service providing access to uniquely curated data, analyses and insights, designed to help clients win government contracts. The company's core services, which include initial deal strategy, price to win, competitor analysis, and color team reviews, have earned its clients a win rate of 90% over almost a decade of operation.

Competition Smart founder and president Jeff Halsted said CSmart Insights was developed to support clients who want key insights at critical moments in the business development process.

"Our approach is proven, and our clients are telling us they want to access the unique insights we provide in new ways," Halsted said.

CSmart Insights builds on the proven proprietary methodology that has helped clients win more than $2 billion in contracts, by adding new data sources, technology and insights. A CSmart Insights subscription adds a key player to your team, ready to be called on at the moment you need information, insights and focus areas that will help you win.

"We are providing a bespoke service to each of our subscribers, leveraging our unique data and insights to answer key questions and create focus for your business development and capture teams," Halsted said. "With CSmart Insights, clients can tell us what they are bidding on, and we deliver the insights they need to win."

Competition Smart has hired Dan Murray as Chief Product and Innovation Officer to lead the launch of CSmart Insights. Dan has a successful background in GovCon, winning deals, delivering to the government, and running large P&Ls. After the GovCon tour, Dan joined a multi-billion dollar company where he established and led an innovation lab. During the past 12 years, Dan has created 10 new products and brought many to market.

"I'm excited to be joining Competition Smart as the Chief Product and Innovation Officer and to lead the launch of CSmart Insights," said Murray. "The opportunity to deploy innovative ways to deliver insights to drive the success of our clients is truly exciting. I look forward to working closely with our clients to understand their unique needs and deliver the insights they need to succeed."

Additionally, Michael Halsted has joined the company as a data analyst. Michael brings strong capabilities in data analytics and the skills to help CSmart Insights leverage our unique technology to help clients succeed.

"We are thrilled to have Dan and Michael on board as we launch CSmart Insights," said Jeff Halsted. "Michael fully understands how to leverage our targeted data to help clients gain an edge over competitors. Dan's expertise will be invaluable in helping our clients take full advantage of what Insights has to offer, and ultimately pave the way for their government contracting successes."

