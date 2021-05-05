Competitive Beer Pong Gaining Momentum in Australia, According to The Stubby Club

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the popularity of competitive beer pong grows worldwide, sales of beer pong tables in Australia are also on the rise.

In the 21st century, it's hard to find a party without beer pong. Almost all Australians have now played, or at least heard of, this classic American college drinking game. According to The Stubby Club, more Aussies now want to get involved in the world of beer pong.

This simple game has ventured beyond college parties to become a serious sport, and local players are getting on board. Competitive beer pong has also landed on our shores here in Australia and continues to spread to other countries, such as Hong Kong.

The World Series of Beer Pong (WSOBP) is an annual tournament where teams from across the world compete for a cash prize. The sport requires skill, teamwork and the ability to stand after a plentiful amount of beer. But the biggest drawcard of this seemingly ordinary drinking game is the element of competition.

It's comparable to professional darts or billiards and requires a similar athletic physique. But the days of pulling out a dusty folding table from the garage or clearing the dining table to set up the cups are gone. To really make the competition fair, an official, regulation-size, 8-foot long beer pong table is required.

All manner of styles and colours of tables are available. Many tables feature cool designs and include a triangle for optimal cup alignment. They have a high gloss, easy-to-clean surface and fold down for easy transport.

For fans of NRL, A-League or Premier League, retailers such as The Stubby Club have designs that are sure to be crowd-pleasers. For example, their Official NRL Canberra Raiders beer pong table folds into a small 60cm x 60cm x 20cm box with handles, making it ideal for storage and enabling easy transportation between parties.

Each of the beer pong tables available at The Stubby Club is made from high-quality, waterproof material to ensure spills won't cause any damage.

If the allure of owning a beer pong table has become too hard to ignore, it's worth exploring the options online, including those at The Stubby Club. If the game continues to gain momentum as quickly as it currently is, it won't be long before it's set up.

