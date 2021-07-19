Competitive Breakin' League Announces Rock the Box USA 2021

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Competitive Breakin' League is proud to present the return of Rock the Box USA 2021 on Sunday, July 25, in Silver Spring, Maryland. Find out who will be crowned the best Breaker in the United States in the sport of competitive Breakin'.

Break Dance

This event is organized by Antonio Castillo, Chair of the Competitive Breakin' League and a Mexican immigrant who dreams of taking Breakin' to the Olympic stage. Antonio is the lead advocate behind an effort to field the first Team USA for breakdancing. He has a goal to train and prepare Breakers for the Olympic Games and beyond.

"The time has come for a new sport of Competitive Breakin'. We want to create a platform that will help people all around the country and the world," said Antonio.

Interview: About Antonio

Sponsored by The Lab Breakin School and organized by the Competitive Breakin' League (CBL), the premier league is for competitive break dancing in the United States.

WHAT: RTB USA 1v1 Break Dance Championships in three age divisions: Rookie Under 10, Elite 10-15 and Elite|Professional 16+ - Medals awarded to all Breakers and Elite|Pro Battle for $1,500 1st, $750 2nd and $500 3rd

Music by: DJ Chief, Florida and DMV's own world-renowned DJ Fleg

Judges: World Famous Bboy El Nino, Local legend Bboy Stelf and Breakin' pioneer Bboy Glyde

Scoring System: B-Scored will be used to score competitors - Pro Scoring System for Breakin'

WHEN: Sunday, July 25. Battles begin at 12 p.m., and the action will climax at 4 p.m. with the final championship rounds. Tickets are available for purchase at the door and online via Eventbrite

WHERE: BlackBox Theater - 8641 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

COMPETITORS: Breakers from Virginia, Maryland, D.C., New Jersey, Ohio, New York, North Carolina and around the USA will face off in 1v1 Battles to see who is the best in the United States.

About The Competitive Breakin' League (CBL)

(CBL) is an outgrowth of the nation's first break dancing school (The Lab Breakin' School, DC), which has hosted the signature competition series, Rock the Box, since 2012. With a commitment to growing the sport, the CBL was launched in 2013. The CBL's mission is to organize youth Breakin' (Break Dancing) sports competitions and support future generations of dancers by building infrastructure for education, training, and guidelines for the sport. The CBL is preparing Olympic hopefuls for Gold!

Media Contact: Email [email protected]

Interviews:

Interviews are available with competitors, as well as CBL founder Antonio Castillo, upon request. Videos of the competitive Breakin' sport are available upon request. Press is asked to contact at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited for filming, please provide notice.

Video of the Competitive Breakin' League

Sport of Competitive Breakin'

Instagram

Website

Related Files

krazyk.png

venueflier.PNG

Related Images

competitive-breakin-sport.jpg

Competitive Breakin' Sport

Break Dance

SOURCE Competitive Breakin' League