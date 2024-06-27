Competitive Cyclist Named Official U.S. Retailer for A.S.O. Tour de France Products

PARK CITY, Utah , June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Competitive Cyclist, the premier online retailer for premium cycling gear and apparel, proudly announced its partnership with Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) as the only official U.S. retailer for this year's Tour de France products. The distinguished collaboration underscores Competitive Cyclist's commitment to providing unparalleled access to the industry's top-of-the-line equipment alongside the world's most renowned cycling event.

"We are really happy to welcome Competitive Cyclist as our 2024 Tour de France official retailer of licensed products in the U.S. for a 3rd year in a row," said Nicolas Denolf, licensing and merchandising manager at A.S.O. "With their high-level customer service and expertise in the bike industry, we believe that Competitive Cyclist is the top bike specialist to connect the world's biggest bike race with US cycling fans."

"Competitive Cyclist is deeply committed to championing the cycling lifestyle," said Ian Gonder, senior brand marketing manager at Competitive Cyclist. "The Tour de France is not just a race, it is also a cultural phenomenon that captivates cycling fans globally. Our partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to support and inspire all cyclists by offering official Tour de France gear and apparel from the esteemed brands with which we have cultivated long-standing relationships."

Available now, Competitive Cyclist offers a curated selection of official A.S.O. Tour de France products to U.S. fans. The collection includes authentic jerseys, bibs, and accessories worn by professional cyclists, high-performance equipment such as helmets, gloves, and other essential gear used in the Tour, and unique souvenirs and collectibles that commemorate the rich history and legacy of the Tour de France. Discover the full range of products at Competitive Cyclist Tour de France Collection.

About Competitive Cyclist

Competitive Cyclist is an online specialty retailer of road and mountain bikes, components, apparel and accessories. It delivers the personalized service of the local bike shops through our industry leading customer service team known as our Gearheads. With rider-written descriptions, detailed photos, expert customer service, and built-to-spec ready-to-ride bike delivery service, Competitive Cyclist is all about riders, their bikes and their next best ride www.competitivecyclist.com .

About Amaury Sports Organisation

Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) is a prominent promoter of sporting events, including the Tour de France, one of the most celebrated cycling races globally. A.S.O. organizes over 240 days of competition each year, encompassing 90 events across 30 countries.

For media inquiries, please contact

Kevin McCormack

[email protected]

970.924.0704 ext. 2101

SOURCE Competitive Cyclist