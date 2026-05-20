Competitive Dance Takes a Major Step Toward Safer Digital Infrastructure with ICDR's New danceID Launch

Built by the industry for the industry, the platform addresses identity verification, consent, and data fragmentation across competitive dance ecosystems.

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The International Competitive Dancer Registry (ICDR) has officially launched a free, industry-wide verified identity system for dancers, introducing what it describes as the first shared identity layer built specifically for the competitive dance industry to address growing concerns around digital safety, identity verification, and fragmented data systems.

Courtesy of ICDR (CNW Group/International Competitive Dancer Registry)

ICDR estimates that competitive dance generates tens of millions of digital media assets annually across North America, with dancers interacting with five to twelve separate platforms each season across registration, scoring, livestreaming, ticketing, and media distribution systems. Despite the scale of the ecosystem, the industry has historically lacked a unified identity and consent framework capable of consistently connecting dancers, guardians, and organizations across platforms.

The launch comes amid growing global concerns surrounding youth digital safety and identity exposure online. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), imagery created for entirely innocent purposes, including athletic and performance-related content, can be misappropriated and used in sexually exploitative ways by offenders. Law enforcement agencies have increasingly identified non-explicit youth imagery within seized collections of illegal exploitative material, particularly involving children participating in activities such as dance and gymnastics.

"This is not about standardizing creativity or forcing uniformity," said Jamie Hodgins, Executive Director of ICDR. "It's about giving the industry a shared foundation of protected and verified data while allowing each community to decide how it fits into what they're already doing."

ICDR's new danceID platform introduces a portable, privacy-first verification layer that follows dancers across events and participating systems while giving studios, families, and organizations full control over how permissions and access are managed within their own communities.

ICDR emphasizes that the platform was intentionally designed to support the diversity that exists within competitive dance communities. Even within the same city, studios may prioritize entirely different values, ranging from competitive achievement and technical training to mentorship, artistry, or performance experience. Rather than imposing a single operating model, ICDR says danceID is designed to provide flexible infrastructure that can adapt to each organization's needs and standards.

The system enables localized decision-making within a shared verification framework, allowing studios and event organizers to manage identity access, media permissions, and guardian consent using consistent verification standards while maintaining operational independence.

The issue is particularly significant for minors online. According to industry research cited by ICDR, children are 51 times more likely than adults to become victims of identity theft, largely because fraudulent activity involving minors can go undetected for years.

A major milestone in adoption includes ICDR's integration with DanceBUG, one of North America's leading dance competition media and technology providers. ICDR confirmed that its first fully integrated partner now represents more than 725 events per season, marking one of the largest structural implementations of a shared identity layer within the competitive dance industry to date.

At a recent ICDR industry event, professional dancer and three time Guinness World Record Holder, Sophia Lucia shared a personal account of growing up during the early evolution of digital media in dance. "If I wasn't such a high-profile child, would anyone have caught that?" Lucia shared in a room full of 115+ now colleagues, mentors and industry leaders while discussing how strangers had purchased her photos and videos online before later identifying her studio and home locations due to the absence of verification safeguards at the time.

ICDR reports that more than 300 million children globally experience technology-facilitated sexual exploitation and abuse annually, while AI-generated misuse of youth imagery and identity exposure risks continue to accelerate across youth-facing industries. In Canada alone, Cybertip.ca reported processing nearly 4,000 sexually explicit deepfakes involving children over the past year.

Despite these concerns, ICDR says its approach is rooted in collaboration rather than fear. The organization has removed all financial barriers to adoption by making the platform completely free, ensuring that access to verification infrastructure is not limited by geography, organizational size, or budget.

"This system only works if the industry decides it works for them,"said Jamie Hodgins, Executive Director of ICDR. "Our role is to provide the foundation. The community defines the value."

ICDR describes the initiative as a long-term, community-led infrastructure shift designed to keep studios and families in control of their own data permissions, implementation decisions, and operational standards. By shouldering the privacy and verification compliance infrastructure for partners integrated into the system, ICDR believes the industry can collectively build a safer and more accountable future for dancers. Much like other organized youth sports that operate with athlete protections, identity verification, and standardized safeguards, dancers deserve the same level of care and protection.

The ICDR team is committed to helping modernize competitive dance with athlete-grade standards and assurances in what many consider one of the last major youth activities to adopt unified verification and protection systems.

To learn more about the International Competitive Dance Registry (ICDR), please visit www.icdrdance.com.

About the International Competitive Dancer Registry (ICDR)

The International Competitive Dancer Registry (ICDR) is a digital verification platform built to ensure the safety, legitimacy, and fairness of competitive dance. Through its verification technology, ICDR protects dancers, families, and partners across the world by maintaining transparent and privacy-compliant standards for participation. To learn more, visit www.icdrdance.com.

SOURCE International Competitive Dancer Registry