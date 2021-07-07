Competitive Edge Talk Show Hosted by Montel Williams Leads Innovative Slate of Offerings at BrandStar Sports & Entertainment

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daytime talk show legend, Montel Williams will host the soon-to-launch talk show, Competitive Edge, on Lifetime network. This BrandStar Sports & Entertainment offering is the newest in the BrandStar series, that will delve into the personal side of athletes and celebrities, giving viewers an inside look at what makes each tick. Sports stars and celebrities understand the need to promote personal branding and Competitive Edge provides that within the 30-minute show. The "by invitation only" nature of the show allows for each guest to highlight their brand during 3 to 5-minute segments.

"This show is dedicated to providing solutions to our viewers, giving them the Competitive Edge in life. Montel accomplishes this by interviewing pro athletes and celebrities, learning about their experiences both on and off the field and stage," says Executive Producer, Wali Waiters.

Star athletes who understand their personal brands are as important as their athletic brands, join BrandStar Sports & Entertainment, to work with professionals who will help drive their personal brands to success. Each segment on Competitive Edge will air two times on Lifetime and an additional 500 times in national syndication. Those already taking strides to add to the strength of their personal brands are Miami Dolphins linebacker, Jerome Baker, WNBA Phoenix Mercury point guard Bria Hartley and Connecticut Sun point guard Jasmine Thomas.

Jerome Baker will be the first guest appearing on Competitive Edge with Montel Williams. This half hour show features in-depth conversations, where athletes and entertainers can feel confident in controlling their own brand. "We are honored that Jerome, Bria and Jasmine have joined us," says Georgie Brown, BrandStar Sports and Entertainment Managing Director. "The world has changed with digital transformation. Athletes and celebrities need an outlet where they can position themselves – their way and control their own narrative. BrandStar Sports & Entertainment provides that outlet, especially with the added benefit of the television program, Competitive Edge."

Along with star athletes and entertainers, Competitive Edge will also feature industry experts, who will offer guidance on health, beauty, finance, lifestyle and more, in an effort to gain the Competitive Edge.

BrandStar has been producing award winning television programming for Lifetime Television, Bloomberg, FOX Business and syndicated outlets for 20 years. The creation of BrandStar Sports & Entertainment offers star athletes and entertainers a unique approach to marketing and branding for their personal activities.

"Leveraging our television expertise to help further our client's personal brand affords us a differential advantage over any other sports and entertainment agency in the country. We are the only company who has created a full circle of branding, marketing, and promotion for clients," said Mark Alfieri, Founder and CEO of BrandStar.

BrandStar's 40,000+ square foot state of the art campus and full-service production studio is headquartered in Broward County, Fla., offering a broad range of services, among them strategic marketing, advertising, digital strategies, sales, and production. Their show offerings include Designing Spaces, currently in its 15th year, The Balancing Act, in its 20th year, Inside the Blueprint and Access Health. The organization recently announced a strategic joint-venture agreement with nationally acclaimed Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

For additional information about BrandStar Sports & Entertainment and Competitive Edge, visit www.BrandStarSports.com or contact Georgie Brown at 954-294-2569 or Wali Waiters at 561-245-0123.

About BrandStar

BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. Offering everything found at a full-service marketing firm, the company goal is to positively impact people's lives. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, BrandStar is giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com.

About BrandStar Sports & Entertainment

BrandStar Sports & Entertainment, a division of BrandStar, is a specialized branding, marketing, and entertainment agency for professional athletes, celebrities, and other high-profile individuals. For additional information visit www.brandstarsports.com.

SOURCE BrandStar

Related Links

http://www.brandstar.com

