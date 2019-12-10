Competitive Health and SimpleTherapy Partner to Pave the Path to Pain Relief

SimpleTherapy delivers virtual, best-practice care to help members overcome pain and MSK disorders. Created by orthopaedic surgeons and physical therapists, SimpleTherapy is a low cost, 24/7 solution that helps members avoid unnecessary surgeries, addictive opioids, and needless doctor visits associated with pain and recovery.

"Competitive Health is proud to partner with SimpleTherapy. One of our core business philosophies is to provide pain relief solutions to our members. SimpleTherapy's digital health solution can help our members physically heal, reduce employee absenteeism, and move toward pain free lives." – Kimberly Darling, President & CEO, Competitive Health, Inc.

Combining a physician designed care program and a no-appointment-necessary philosophy, SimpleTherapy guides members to relief and recovery at a self-directed pace while keeping them compliant to the gold-standard of care for MSK. CHI welcomes SimpleTherapy to the SHOWBenefits mobile platform and the Competitive Health marketplace.

"We are very excited to be tightly aligned with Competitive Health on our vision and mission to bring affordable, evidence-based care to individuals as early as possible. This partnership further accelerates that goal and increases access to SimpleTherapy for tens of thousands of Americans." – Arpit Khemka, CEO of SimpleTherapy.

About Competitive Health, Inc.

Competitive Health, Inc. is the preeminent supplier of digital health solutions. The firm's direct agreements with the nation's leading digital health solutions, telehealth companies, retail clinics, and PPO networks, position Competitive Health to provide unlimited access and unprecedented savings to clients and members. Competitive Health has saved hundreds of millions of dollars for employer groups, insurance carriers, third-party administrators, affinity groups and exchanges, since 1996.

www.CompetitiveHealth.com.

About SimpleTherapy

SimpleTherapy is the industry-leading digital musculoskeletal pain recovery solution for employers and health plans. Combining evidence-based exercise therapy with artificial intelligence, SimpleTherapy is personalized to each participant's condition, limitations, and therapeutic response. As participants progress through their plan of care from home via a tablet or smartphone, their feedback and progress help the program learn more about their specific needs and it recommends new exercises to optimize the recovery process. SimpleTherapy is the first line of defense for musculoskeletal disorders with 89% of participants experiencing lasting pain relief.

www.SimpleTherapy.com

SOURCE Competitive Health, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.competitivehealth.com/

