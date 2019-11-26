Competitive Health, Inc. Partners with Healbright, Expanding Behavioral Health Offering

"According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness. Suicide is the 10 th leading cause of death in the U.S. and caregivers of adults with mental or emotional health issues spend an average of 32 hours per week providing unpaid care." – Kim Darling, CEO & Founder, Competitive Health, Inc.

Healbright gives WellCard Savings and SHOWBenefits members the tools to strengthen and maintain their wellbeing. Healbright offers self-paced, confidential courses to help members with anxiety, mindfulness, caregiver burnout, natural weight loss, emotional wellness, relationships, and more. These online courses provide a valuable source of inspiration and support for members.

"We are excited to make our mental wellness programs available to WellCard members," says Healbright CEO Bill Belanger. "This partnership will continue our mission of making mental wellness resources available and stigma-free."

Competitive Health's solutions maximize ROI for employers, associations, brokers, and health plans, while increasing utilization, satisfaction, and savings for employees and members. Custom member engagement tools and an integrated platform for all solutions deliver unparalleled results. Recently, CHI has announced a string of high performing partnerships with Welldoc, Telespine, whiskerDocs, MyBenefitsLab, and others, expanding its offerings to over 4 million registered members.

About Competitive Health, Inc.

Competitive Health, Inc. is the preeminent supplier of digital health solutions. The firm's direct agreements with the nation's leading digital health solutions, telehealth companies, retail clinics, and PPO networks, position Competitive Health to provide unlimited access and unprecedented savings to clients and members. Competitive Health has saved hundreds of millions of dollars for employer groups, insurance carriers, third-party administrators, affinity groups and exchanges, since 1996.

For more information, visit www.CompetitiveHealth.com or email info@competitivehealth.com.

About Healbright

Healbright offers online mental wellness programs that provide the many benefits of therapy from home. Healbright's expert mental health instructors educate users on methods to reduce stress, overcome anxiety, and become more effective in their relationships. Healbright offers its programs to both large and small organizations to make mental wellness accessible, affordable and stigma-free. For more information visit www.healbright.com.

